Clemson men's basketball returns to action hosting Virginia

Clemson men's basketball (9-4, 1-1 ACC) returns to action on Tuesday hosting Virginia (8-5, 2-1).

The Tigers last played against Virginia on Dec. 22 in Charlottesville in a 67-50 Clemson win. A game with Duke was postponed last Wednesday due to COVID protocol issues within the Blue Devils program.

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 9:04 p.m. ET. Tom Werme and Brian Oliver will call the broadcast for RSN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

In accordance with Clemson University's announcement on Jan. 3, face masks are now required inside all University buildings statewide for all persons until further notice, unless actively eating or drinking. This requirement applies to all individuals within Littlejohn Coliseum at basketball games until this protocol is lifted by Clemson University.

Clemson-Virginia notes

• Clemson and Virginia will match up for the 133rd time.

• The Tigers hold an advantage over the Cavaliers at home with a 35-26 mark.

• Hunter Tyson led the way with 17 points, while PJ Hall and David Collins each chipped in 11. Collins finished with his third double-double of the season with 11 rebounds.

• Clemson won for the first time in 11 tries against Virginia dating back to the 2012-13 season. The Tigers beat Virginia that year 59-44 on Jan. 12, 2013.

• It had been since 2008 since the last Tiger victory on the road in the series. Clemson defeated Virginia 82-51 on Feb. 7, 2008.

• Clemson’s 67-50 win at Virginia (Dec. 22) was only the third road victory of 15+ points at Virginia all time in program history.

• It marked the Tigers’ 18th road victory in the series in 63 total games.

• The 17-point victory margin at Virginia ties for the 12th-largest victory margin on the road in ACC play in program history.

• Clemson enters the Virginia game on Tuesday night on a 12-game winning streak at home, the last six home games of last year and the first six games of this year.

• That 12-game home winning streak is the longest for the Clemson program since the Tigers had a 15-game home streak between March 1, 2017 and Feb. 18, 2018. Duke broke the streak with a 66-57 win over the Tigers on Feb. 18, 2018.

• The longest home winning streak in Clemson history is a 29-gamer from Jan. 7, 1989 to December 15, 1991. Charlotte ended that 29-game streak with a 108-100 victory.

• Overall, the current 12-game winning streak is tied for the eighth longest in school history. Clemson first won at least 12 games in a row at home between Jan. 16, 1951 and December 6, 1952. That was a 15-game streak at Fike Fieldhouse under head coach Banks McFadden.

Clemson roster

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 11/0 2.9 1.5 0.4 7.6

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 13/13 11.4 3.5 2.2 31.4

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 13/0 3.5 1.9 1.1 15.7

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 13/13 9.6 2.1 3.2 28.7

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 13/13 11.8 5.8 1.4 28.2

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 11/0 0.7 0.8 0.3 3.3

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.0 0.7 0.0 2.0

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 11/0 5.6 1.7 0.4 14.1

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 13/13 11.6 7.2 2.1 29.7

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 3/0 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 13/13 14.4 6.3 1.5 27.0

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio --- --- --- --- ---

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 13/0 4.9 3.5 2.4 19.1