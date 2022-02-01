Clemson men's basketball returns to action hosting FSU

The Clemson men's basketball team (11-9, 3-6, 63 KenPom ranking) returns to action for the first time in over a week when it hosts Florida State (13-7, 6-4, 78 KenPom) on Wednesday.

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 7:01 p.m. ET. Angel Gray and Dan Bonner will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

In accordance with Clemson University’s announcement on Jan. 3, face masks are now required inside all University buildings statewide for all persons until further notice, unless actively eating or drinking. This requirement applies to all individuals within Littlejohn Coliseum at basketball games until this protocol is lifted by Clemson University.

Notes

• PJ Hall is one of the most improved players in the ACC this season. Hall is +11.3 in PPG, +4.1 in RPG, +1.5 in APG and nearly +1.0 block per game. Hall has increased his 3-point shooting by nearly 20.0 percent and despite the increased work load is shooting 47.5 percent this season, including a 51.4 effective field goal percentage.

• Hall totaled his third double-double of the season against Duke: 14 points and 10 rebounds.

• Hall has three 22-point games this season and one 20-point game. He has grabbed a career-best eight boards three times this season.

• Hunter Tyson is enjoying a career season in 2021-22 averaging career bests in points (10.8), rebounds (5.8), assists (1.3), shooting (46.9 percent) and free throws (77.4 percent).

• Clemson is second in the ACC and is 13th nationally in 3-point shooting: 38.7 percent (169-for-437).

• Clemson and Florida State will match up for the 79th time in program history.

• Clemson and Florida State have split the last four meetings. The Tigers have won two-out-of-the-last-three in the series.

• The Tigers are 22-13 all-time against Florida State in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson player stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 17-0 2.1 1.5 0.7 7.3

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 20/20 11.3 2.9 2.4 30.7

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 20/2 4.9 2.2 1.3 17.5

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 20/16 8.4 1.6 2.9 27.1

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 20/20 10.8 5.8 1.3 26.7

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 15/0 0.7 0.6 0.2 3.6

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 5/0 0.6 0.6 0.0 1.7

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 18/2 5.1 1.3 0.4 14.3

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 20/20 11.4 7.0 2.4 29.5

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 5/0 0.0 0.2 0.0 1.4

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 4/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.4

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 20/20 14.8 6.1 1.7 28.6

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 20/0 4.6 3.9 2.1 18.3