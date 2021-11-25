Clemson men's basketball returns to action Friday

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson will look to bounce back after two losses at the Charleston Classic when it hosts Charleston Southern.

The contest will be televised at 2 p.m. on ACCNX with Pete Yanity and Terrence Oglesby calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and Tunein.com.

Clemson notes

• Clemson and Charleston Southern have matched up 19 times prior to this season.

• The Tigers are a perfect 19-0 against the Buccaneers, including a 17-0 mark in games played in Littlejohn Coliseum.

• Head Coach Brad Brownell is 1-0 against the Buccaneers with a 78-51 victory in 2018.

• Clemson has gotten off to a red-hot start from 3-point land in the early going this season.

• The Tigers are shooting 44.8 percent this season (52-for-116).

• As it stands, the Tigers lead the ACC and are sixth nationally in 3-point shooting.

• Clemson opened the season with four-straight games of shooting 40.0 percent or better from three. The first four-game stretch since Jan. 28-Feb. 8, 2018.

• It marked the first time in Clemson history the Tigers have started a season with four consecutive games that way.

• Clemson has hit no less than eight 3-pointers in a game this season and has hit double-digit threes twice, including a season-high 11 against Temple (Nov. 18).

• Defensively, the Tigers are limiting opponents to just 29.2 percent (40-for-137) shooting from three. That number sits third in the ACC and 89th nationally.

• Clemson currently ranks 22nd nationally in field goal percentage (50.8 percent). That mark is good for third in the league.

Clemson roster

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 6/0 2.7 1.5 0.2 7.6

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 6/6 12.0 4.3 1.7 32.2

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 6/0 3.5 1.8 1.7 17.0

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 6/6 11.7 1.3 3.8 29.7

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 6/6 12.2 5.5 0.7 29.5

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 6/0 0.3 0.5 0.0 2.6

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.7

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 4/0 3.8 2.0 0.0 12.1

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 6/6 9.3 5.3 1.8 27.1

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.4

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.4

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 6/6 14.5 6.0 1.7 26.1

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 6/0 3.3 3.2 2.3 18.8