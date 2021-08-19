Clemson men's basketball non-conference schedule announced

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball has announced its non-league schedule for the 2021-22 season, highlighted by six home games, including a visit from South Carolina.

Clemson hosts this year’s game against South Carolina on Dec. 18. The Tigers have won three-of-the-last-four matchups with the Gamecocks dating back to the 2016-17 season.

Clemson returns seven scholarship players from last year’s 2021 NCAA Tournament team.

2021-22 Non-Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Home unless otherwise noted)

Nov. 1 Georgia SW State (Exhibition)

Nov. 9 Presbyterian

Nov. 12 Wofford

Nov. 15 Bryant

Nov. 18 vs. Temple (Charleston Classic) – Charleston, S.C.

Nov. 19 vs. TBA (Charleston Classic) – Charleston, S.C.

Nov. 26 Charleston Southern

Nov. 30 at Rutgers (ACC/Big Ten Challenge) – Piscataway, N.J.

Dec. 11 vs. Drake (Holiday Hoopsgiving) – Atlanta, Ga.

Dec. 14 Miami (Oh.)

Dec. 18 South Carolina

Season ticket renewals and new season tickets will be on sale next week. Season ticket requests are available beginning August 25 on ClemsonTigers.com/Tickets or by calling the Clemson Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-CLEMSON.