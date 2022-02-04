Clemson men's basketball looks to build on momentum in Atlanta

The Clemson men's basketball team (12-9, 4-6 ACC, 64 KenPom ranking) heads to Georgia Tech (9-12, 2-8, 154 KenPom) for a Saturday afternoon game after the Tigers notched a midweek win over Florida State, 75-69.

Tipoff in McCamish Pavilion is set for 2:04 p.m. ET. Tom Werme and Brian Oliver will call the broadcast for RSN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Senior starting Clemson forward Hunter Tyson was announced to be out indefinitely with a broken clavicle suffered on Wednesday.

Notes

• PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) tallied 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field on his way to his 20th consecutive game scoring in double figures in Wednesday's win over FSU.

• Clemson and Georgia Tech will match up for the 141st time in program history.

• Clemson has won six-out-of-the-last-nine against Georgia Tech, including a 74-72 win last year on a Nick Honor game-winning banked in 3-pointer.

• Head Coach Brad Brownell is 17-7 all-time against Georgia Tech.

Clemson player stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 18-0 1.9 1.7 0.7 7.5

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 21/21 11.0 2.9 2.4 30.5

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 21/3 5.2 2.2 1.2 17.8

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 21/16 8.6 1.6 3.0 26.9

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 21/21 10.4 5.6 1.2 25.8

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 16/0 0.6 0.6 0.2 3.6

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 5/0 0.6 0.6 0.0 1.7

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 19/2 5.3 1.4 0.4 14.5

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 21/21 11.2 7.0 2.4 29.5

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 5/0 0.0 0.2 0.0 1.4

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 4/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.4

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 21/21 14.8 6.1 1.6 28.5

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 21/0 4.9 3.9 2.1 18.9