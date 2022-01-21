Clemson men's basketball looks for bounce-back hosting Pittsburgh

Clemson men's basketball (10-8, 2-5 ACC, 68 KenPom rating) looks to break a three-game losing streak when it hosts Pittsburgh (7-11, 2-5, 172 KenPom) in Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday.

The 6:05 p.m. tipoff will be televised on ACCN with Wes Durham and Perry Clark calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and Tunein.com.

In accordance with Clemson University’s announcement on Jan. 3, face masks are now required inside all University buildings statewide for all persons until further notice, unless actively eating or drinking. This requirement applies to all individuals within Littlejohn Coliseum at basketball games until this protocol is lifted by Clemson University.

Notes

• Clemson and Pittsburgh will match up for the 12th time in program history.

• Clemson has won eight in a row in the series, dating back to the 2014-15 season.

• Head Coach Brad Brownell is 8-2 against Pitt in his career, which began with Pitt joining the ACC in prior to the 2013-14 season.

• The only other matchup prior to this past decade was a 60-50 Pittsburgh win on Dec. 30, 1958.

• Clemson has won each of the last five meetings against Pitt by an average margin of victory of 17.2 points per contest.

Clemson basketball player stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 16/0 2.2 1.4 0.8 7.4

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 18/18 11.2 3.0 2.2 31.4

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 18/0 4.0 1.8 0.9 16.2

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 18/16 8.8 1.7 3.0 28.1

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 18/18 10.9 5.9 1.3 27.0

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 13/0 0.6 0.7 0.2 3.1

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 4/0 0.8 0.5 0.0 1.7

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 16/2 5.2 1.4 0.4 14.7

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 18/18 11.6 6.8 2.2 29.1

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 4/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 18/18 14.7 6.1 1.6 28.3

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 18/0 4.7 4.1 2.2 18.5