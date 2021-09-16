|
Clemson men’s basketball ACC schedule released
|Thursday, September 16, 2021, 7:49 PM-
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Thursday night on All-ACC Basketball Schedule Release on ACC Network. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by five teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers will appear on ESPN family of networks 12 times during ACC play. All 20 games are televised, including 10 on ACC Network.
During the first semester portion of league games, Clemson opens at Miami on Dec. 4, heads to Virginia and hosts Duke before the New Year.
The Tigers will begin the ACC exclusive part of their schedule on Dec. 22 on the road at Virginia followed by home contests against Duke and a quick turnaround against the Cavaliers.
2021-22 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule
(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)
DATE OPPONENT TIME TV DESIGNATION
Dec. 4 Miami (Fla.) TBA ACCN
Dec. 22 Virginia 8 p.m. ACCN
Dec. 29 Duke 7 p.m. ACCN
Jan. 4 Virginia 9 p.m. RSN
Jan. 8 NC State 12 p.m. RSN
Jan. 12 Notre Dame 9 p.m. RSN
Jan. 15 Boston College 6:30 p.m. RSN
Jan. 18 Syracuse 8 p.m. ACCN
Jan. 22 Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ACCN
Jan. 25 Duke 7 p.m. ESPN/2
Feb. 2 Florida State 7 p.m. ACCN
Feb. 5 Georgia Tech 2 p.m. RSN
Feb. 8 North Carolina 9 p.m. ESPN/2
Feb. 12 Notre Dame 7 p.m. ACCN
Feb. 15 Florida State 7 p.m. RSN
Feb. 19 Louisville 3 p.m. RSN
Feb. 23 Wake Forest 8 p.m. ACCN
Feb. 26 Boston College 3 p.m. ACCN
March 2 Georgia Tech 7 p.m. ACCN
March 5 Virginia Tech 2 p.m. RSN
