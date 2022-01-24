Clemson hits the road to top-10 Duke

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson men's basketball (11-8, 3-5 ACC, 63 KenPom rating) heads to Duke (15-3, 5-2, 10 KenPom), which is ranked as high as No. 7 nationally, for a Tuesday night tipoff.

The game in Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for a 7:01 p.m. ET start. Rece Davis, Jay Bilas and Brooke Weisbrod will call the broadcast for ESPN2. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Notes

• Clemson and Duke will match up for the 143rd time in program history.

• Clemson and Duke have split the last two meetings with each team winning on its home floor.

• The Tigers are just 4-62 all-time at Duke. Its last win came during the 1994-95 season. A 75-70 victory.

• The teams were originally scheduled to play first in Littlejohn Coliseum in December, but the game was postponed to Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.

• Clemson routed Pittsburgh for its ninth-straight victory in the series with a 75-48 win on Jan. 22.

• It was the largest ACC win for the Tigers since Feb. 3, 2019 – a 64-37 win over Wake Forest.

• The 27-point margin was tied for the highest win margin under Head Coach Brad Brownell.

• The last time the Tigers won an ACC game by more than 27 points was a 93-64 win over Maryland on Feb. 17, 2009.

• The 48 points allowed was the lowest total for Pitt in a game since Dec. 6, 2019 against Louisville (46).

• At the time of the game, it was the lowest point total of the season for the Panthers and the largest point differential in a loss this season.

• The Tigers’ 27-point victory margin was tied for the eighth-largest in program history in ACC games, and tied for the fifth-largest in an ACC home contest

Clemson player stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 17-0 2.1 1.5 0.7 7.3

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 19/19 11.6 3.1 2.2 31.0

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 19/1 4.5 1.9 1.1 17.0

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 19/16 8.4 1.6 2.9 27.5

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 19/19 10.7 5.7 1.3 26.6

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 14/0 0.7 0.6 0.2 3.5

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 5/0 0.6 0.6 0.0 1.7

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 17/2 5.1 1.4 0.4 14.3

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 19/19 11.5 6.8 2.4 29.3

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 5/0 0.0 0.2 0.0 1.4

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 4/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.4

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 19/19 14.8 5.8 1.6 28.3

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 19/0 4.7 4.0 2.2 18.7