Clemson heads to Rutgers for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Clemson will look to avenge a loss from the 2021 NCAA Tournament in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Tuesday at Rutgers.

The 9 p.m. contest will be televised on ESPN2 with Kevin Brown and Jon Crispin calling the action, while Don Munson and Terrence Oglesby will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and Tunein.com.

Notes

• Clemson leads the ACC and is 3rd nationally in 3-point shooting: 44.1 percent (64-for-145).

• Nick Honor is one of just two players nationally (only Power 5) to have: 55.0% FG, 50.0% 3FG and 30+ assists.

• Clemson is 2-2 all-time against Rutgers, including 1-1 during Head Coach Brad Brownell’s tenure.

• The Tigers and Scarlet Knights matched up in the NCAA Tournament last year. Clemson was the No. 7 seed to the Scarlet Knights’ No. 10 seed. After leading at halftime, Clemson eventually lost 60-56.

• The Tigers matched up in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with the Scarlet Knights in 2015-16. The Tigers would win handily by 18 points. The game was played at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

• With this game against Rutgers, it marks Clemson’s 22nd appearance in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

• The Tigers are 12-9 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

• The Tigers are tied for third overall between both leagues with 12 wins (Duke 19, Virginia 13, Wake Forest 12).

• Clemson owns more wins than any program in the Big Ten during the challenge.

• Clemson is 12-9 overall, including 6-4 on the road. It’s six road wins are tied for the best among all programs in both leagues (Duke, 6; Virginia, 6).

• Clemson has won three-out-of-the-last-five against the Big Ten, including a 67-61 dominant win over Maryland in 2020, a 79-65 victory at Ohio State in 2017 and a 60-58 win over Nebraska in 2016.

• Clemson did not have a matchup in 2013-14 due to the fact there were three more teams in the ACC than the Big Ten.

• Under head coach Brad Brownell, Clemson is 7-7 against members of the Big Ten, including victories in its last two-of-the-last-three contests.

Clemson roster and stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 7/0 2.7 1.9 0.3 8.5

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 7/7 12.6 4.7 1.7 31.6

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 7/0 3.3 1.9 1.6 17.3

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 7/7 12.4 1.3 4.3 29.1

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 7/7 11.7 5.6 0.9 28.6

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 7/0 1.1 0.9 0.3 3.9

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.0 0.7 0.0 2.0

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 4.2 2.0 0.0 13.1

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 7/7 9.3 5.4 1.6 26.8

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 3/0 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 7/7 13.9 5.4 1.7 24.2

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 7/0 4.3 3.7 2.3 18.8