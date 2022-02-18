Clemson heads to Louisville in battle of teams desperate for win

Clemson (12-14, 4-11 ACC, 84 KenPom ranking) seeks to end a five-game losing streak on Saturday when it faces another team with a longer run of defeats going in Louisville (11-14, 5-10, 131 KenPom).

Tipoff in the KFC Yum! Center is set for 3:04 p.m. ET. Bob Rathbun and Brian Oliver will call the broadcast for RSN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Cardinals, who have already parted ways with their head coach Chris Mack, have lost seven in a row and 10 of their last 11 games. Florida State carried a six-game losing streak into Tuesday's game with Clemson before holding on to an 81-80 win over the Tigers in Tallahassee, Florida.

Series notes

• Clemson and Louisville will match up for the 12th time in program history.

• Clemson has won the last two matchups in the series, but are 0-6 all-time on the road against Louisville.

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 23/3 2.7 2.4 0.7 9.8

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 26/26 10.9 2.8 2.3 30.1

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 26/8 5.4 2.5 1.6 20.5

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 26/18 7.7 1.5 2.7 25.7

F 5 Hunter Tyson# 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 21/21 10.4 5.6 1.2 25.8

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 19/0 0.7 0.6 0.2 3.9

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 6/0 0.5 0.5 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 24/2 5.7 1.5 0.4 15.8

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 25/25 10.4 6.9 2.4 28.7

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 6/0 0.0 0.2 0.0 1.3

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 5/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.2

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 26/26 16.0 6.0 1.6 28.6

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.8

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 26/2 5.7 4.3 1.9 20.6

# Out with broken clavicle.