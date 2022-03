Clemson guard enters transfer portal

Junior Clemson guard Nick Honor has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Honor started 25 games this past season, averaging 7.7 points and 2.4 assists.

He played in 57 games in all as a Tiger after sitting out a season after a transfer from Fordham, averaging 7.9 points per game.

Honor has averaged 10.6 points and 2.6 assists over 89 career games.

He is an Orlando, Florida native.

