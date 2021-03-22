Clemson guard enters transfer portal
by - 2021 Mar 22, Mon 16:52
Newman averaged 3.7 points per game last season.
Newman averaged 3.7 points per game last season.

Clemson junior guard John Newman III has entered the transfer portal, Newman announced via social media.

"I am grateful for the experiences I've had and relationships I've built during my time at Clemson," Newman said. "I appreciate the love and support over the years as a Clemson Tiger. Thank you to my coaches for giving me a chance and helping me grow. To my teammates, I will never forget the memories we made together and will continue to make as I move forward in my journey. With that being said, I will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. I am looking forward to this next chapter and what the future holds for me."

Newman's minutes had dropped from 31.6 per game in 2019-20 to 15.6 MPG last season, where he averaged 3.7 points.

With an NCAA waiver, Newman still has two years to play.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 31) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
 TigerNet News
spacer the Miami guy sure thinks that's funny***
 CUinDE
spacer I saw that from a mile away....
 nctigs
spacer Thought this was gonna be an Olineman.
 JohnFBell®
spacer Why can’t you be happy for our basketball team?***
 Francis Marion®
spacer Happy he is leaving?
 JohnFBell®
spacer Re: Thought this was gonna be an Olineman.
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Thought this was gonna be an Olineman.
 Clemgalalways
spacer Ooooh tayyyy!***
 jgh187
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
 Pawpwr
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
 Bill Roberts
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Brad ran him off. I don't think he was encouraged to stick
 Chuckston T-Man
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
 SC81Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
 Willmo®
spacer I hate to hear this
 Cobbox®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
 twentytwofifteen
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
 BerlinSPY73®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
 smillsap1
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
 PetesPonies
spacer I think it was 'all the above'
 coachmac
spacer If Brad fell in love with Honor and Dawes, he made a
 Chuckston T-Man
spacer YEP!!! Honor is a ball hawg & Dawes is very erratic
 coachmac
spacer Re: YEP!!! Honor is a ball hawg & Dawes is very erratic
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: If Brad fell in love with Honor and Dawes, he made a
 nctigs
spacer Re: If Brad fell in love with Honor and Dawes, he made a
 BerlinSPY73®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
 cugrad80
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
 tigerbandmello
Read all 31 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week