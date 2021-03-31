Clemson guard enters name for NBA draft

Clemson senior guard Clyde Trapp announced he is entering his name for the NBA draft but is not signing with an agent.

Not signing with an agent opens up the possibility he can return to college basketball, which said in the announcement that he is "keeping the option of returning as a grad transfer open."

All seniors have an extra year due to an NCAA waiver, which allows the option for Trapp to play another college season.

"I want to thank Clemson University and the coaching staff for a successful 4 years. Clemson will always be a special place to me," he said. "I am excited to see what is next for me and my future."

Trapp averaged a career-best 7.3 points and 2.5 assists per game this season.