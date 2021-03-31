Clemson guard enters name for NBA draft
by - 2021 Mar 31, Wed 14:21
Trapp's Clemson days appear to be over. (ACC photo)
Trapp's Clemson days appear to be over. (ACC photo)

Clemson senior guard Clyde Trapp announced he is entering his name for the NBA draft but is not signing with an agent.

Not signing with an agent opens up the possibility he can return to college basketball, which said in the announcement that he is "keeping the option of returning as a grad transfer open."

All seniors have an extra year due to an NCAA waiver, which allows the option for Trapp to play another college season.

"I want to thank Clemson University and the coaching staff for a successful 4 years. Clemson will always be a special place to me," he said. "I am excited to see what is next for me and my future."

Trapp averaged a career-best 7.3 points and 2.5 assists per game this season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Post your comments!
Read all 18 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest