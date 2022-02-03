Clemson forward out indefinitely after injury
by - Thursday, February 3, 2022, 2:48 PM
Tyson has been a leader on and off the court for Clemson. (Photo: Rob Kinnan / USATODAY)
Tyson has been a leader on and off the court for Clemson. (Photo: Rob Kinnan / USATODAY)

CLEMSON, S.C. –– Following an X-Ray on Thursday, it was confirmed that senior forward Hunter Tyson suffered a broken clavicle during Clemson’s game against Florida State on February 2.

There is no timetable yet for Tyson’s return.

Tyson is fourth on the team in scoring per game (10.4) and third on rebounds (5.6).

In his last full game, the Monroe, North Carolina native totaled 13 points and eight rebounds in the 71-69 defeat at Duke on Jan. 25.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson forward out indefinitely after injury
Clemson forward out indefinitely after injury
Clemson picked fifth in Atlantic Division by coaches
Clemson picked fifth in Atlantic Division by coaches
WATCH: Dwayne Allen on playing with and against Tom Brady, best Brady story
WATCH: Dwayne Allen on playing with and against Tom Brady, best Brady story
Report: Oklahoma hiring another Clemson football staffer
Report: Oklahoma hiring another Clemson football staffer
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest