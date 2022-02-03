Clemson forward out indefinitely after injury

TigerNet Staff by

CLEMSON, S.C. –– Following an X-Ray on Thursday, it was confirmed that senior forward Hunter Tyson suffered a broken clavicle during Clemson’s game against Florida State on February 2.

There is no timetable yet for Tyson’s return.

Tyson is fourth on the team in scoring per game (10.4) and third on rebounds (5.6).

In his last full game, the Monroe, North Carolina native totaled 13 points and eight rebounds in the 71-69 defeat at Duke on Jan. 25.