Clemson forward enters transfer portal
by - 2021 Mar 24, Wed 14:52
Freshman forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper has entered the NCAA transfer portal, TigerNet has confirmed.

The former top-100-rated prospect averaged 9.7 minutes and 2.5 points over 22 games this season.

The Montreal native was rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and also 247Sports, with a No. 82 overall ranking there.

He played as many as 22 minutes in a game this season (Duke) and scored as much as 11 (SC State).

Prosper is a third Tiger to exit who could've been on the 2021-22 roster, joining junior guard John Newman III and incoming signee Lucas Taylor.

