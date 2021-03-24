Clemson forward enters transfer portal

The former top-100-rated prospect averaged 9.7 minutes and 2.5 points over 22 games this season.

The Montreal native was rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and also 247Sports, with a No. 82 overall ranking there.

He played as many as 22 minutes in a game this season (Duke) and scored as much as 11 (SC State).

Prosper is a third Tiger to exit who could've been on the 2021-22 roster, joining junior guard John Newman III and incoming signee Lucas Taylor.