Clemson featured in ESPN preseason NCAA Tournament projections

TigerNet Staff by

College basketball tips off on Tuesday, but ESPN is already looking to March.

ESPN bracketology projected the field of 68 and picked Clemson in that group as a team to make the first round (field of 64) of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers are in a group of nine teams from the league total projected to make the Big Dance, also including Duke, Florida State, UNC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, NC State and Georgia Tech.

Clemson started with a No. 59 ranking in the preseason KenPom ratings.

Brad Brownell's Tigers begin their NCAA Tourney push at home in a 7 p.m. start Tuesday against Presbyterian (ACCNX).