Clemson-Duke matchup postponed due to COVID-19 issues
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:59 AM
The Clemson-Duke matchup on Wednesday will be postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Blue Devils program.

This is tough news for the Tigers as they have been playing well riding a four-game winning streak and would likely have given Duke a really competitive game.

The next game for Clemson will be a rematch with Virginia on January 4th at Littlejohn Coliseum.

(Full release)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the following men’s basketball games for Wednesday, Dec. 29 have been postponed:

Duke at Clemson

Florida State at Boston College

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Boston College, Duke and Virginia Tech are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the ACC will look to reschedule the games.

