Clemson-Duke game time moved up

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson University men’s basketball’s home game against Duke on Wednesday, Dec. 29 has been moved up to 2 p.m. and will air on ACCN in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The time accommodates for Clemson football's 5:45 p.m. ET ESPN broadcast start the same day in the Cheez-It Bowl versus Iowa State.

Originally the tip-off was set for 7 p.m.

The Clemson men's basketball team's next home game is Tuesday, Dec. 14 against Miami (Oh.). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACCNX. They play in Atlanta's State Farm Arena at 2 p.m. against Drake on Saturday.