Clemson drops regular season finale against Miami

CU Athletic Communications by

Coral Gables, Fla. – A 49-point first half propelled Miami to a 76-40 win over Clemson on Sunday afternoon in Coral Gables, Fla., in the final game of the 2022 regular season. The win moves Miami to 17-11 (10-8 ACC) on the year, while the loss drops the Tigers to 9-20 (3-15 ACC).

Daisha Bradford led the Tigers with 13 points, while Amari Robinson finished with 10.

Miami jumped out to a nine-point lead after the first quarter, then slammed their foot on the gas pedal in the second, holding the Tigers without a field goal and to just four points from the free throw line to take a 49-16 lead into halftime.

The two teams tied the third quarter, before Miami outscored the Tigers by three in the fourth, taking the 76-40 victory.

Miami grad Kelsey Marshall led all scorers with 19 in her final home game.

Clemson is back in action on Wednesday, taking on Syracuse in the first round of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro.