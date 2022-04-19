Clemson commit reopens recruitment
by - 2022 Apr 19, Tue 20:28
Clemson commit reopens recruitment

Previous Clemson transfer commitment Jaelin Llewellyn announced he has reopened his recruitment on Tuesday.

He committed last week after a visit to the school.

"I am still considering Clemson as my home for next year, but due to recent changes, my family and I have decided to reopen my recruitment in order to reconsider the best options," he posted on social media Tuesday.

Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season. The Canadian native played three seasons at Princeton, averaging 14 points and 2.5 assists over 76 games.

He was ranked the No. 8 transfer available by 247Sports and the No. 35 overall transfer on the market by ESPN.

Llewellyn has one year left to play at the college level.

