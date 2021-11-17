Clemson begins Charleston Classic action versus Temple

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson (3-0) starts play in the Charleston Classic on Thursday against Temple (1-1) out of the American Athletic Conference.

Tipoff in TD Arena is set for 4 p.m. ET. Derek Jones and Tim Welsh will call the broadcast for ESPN2. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Clemson basketball notes

• Clemson made 35 field goals in a win over Bryant (Nov. 15) – which ties for the most made field goals for the Tigers during the Brad Brownell Era (35 vs. The Citadel on 1/1/13).

• The Tigers finished the game with 20 assists, which gave Clemson its fifth 20-assist game since the 2017-18 season.

• Clemson finished the first half against Bryant with 52 points – its most in a half since scoring 54 against Alabama A&M on Nov. 21, 2019.

• Hunter Tyson added his third career 20-point game in a rout of Bryant. Tyson finished 8-for-13 from the floor and added five rebounds and an assist.

• David Collins nearly tallied his first double-double as a Tiger, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds against Bryant.

• Nick Honor turned in his best game of the season against the Bulldogs. Honor finished 6-for-10 from the floor and added three triples to finish with 11 points, while adding a career-high seven assists.

• This marks the sixth all-time meeting with Temple in program history.

• The Tigers are 2-3 overall against the Owls with both victories coming on neutral floors.

• The Tigers and Owls matched up in the 2017 Charleston Classic Championship game, which Temple claimed with a 67-60 win. Clemson topped Temple in the Charleston Classic final of the 2007-08 season.

• Head Coach Brad Brownell is 1-1 against Temple in his career.

TEMPLE (2-3)

at Clemson (0-2)

at Temple (0-0)

at Neutral Site (2-1)

Year Rank Site W/L CU Opp

1980-81 H L 82 90

1990-91 H L 52 71

2007-08 N W 76 72

2013-14 N W 72 58

2017-18 N L 60 67

REGULAR SEASON TOURNAMENTS UNDER BROWNELL

• Since the 2010-11 season, Clemson is 18-13 in regular season tournaments, including wins over Mississippi State and Purdue in last year’s Space Coast Challenge.

• Dating back to the 2017 Charleston Classic, the Tigers are 7-3 in regular season tournaments.

• The last time Clemson won a regular season tournament prior to the 2020 Space Coast Challenge was the 2008 Charleston Classic.

• The Tigers have won 28 regular season championships in history.

Clemson basketball roster

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. --- --- --- --- ---

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 3/0 2.7 2.3 0.3 8.9

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 3/3 15.0 3.3 1.0 30.2

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 3/0 4.7 2.3 1.7 17.4

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 3/3 9.7 1.3 5.0 26.3

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 3/3 15.3 5.7 0.3 28.2

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3/0 0.7 0.3 0.0 2.1

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.4

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 3/0 3.0 2.0 0.0 12.2

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 3/3 10.3 5.0 2.3 29.6

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.4

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.4

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 3/3 14.0 7.0 1.3 26.4

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 3/0 2.3 4.7 2.3 17.4