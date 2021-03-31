Clemson All-ACC guard announces return

Clemson women's basketball got some good news Wednesday afternoon.

Redshirt senior guard Delicia Washington announced she will return next season, using the NCAA waiver.

Washington earned second-team All-ACC honors by leading Clemson with 16 points and six rebounds per game. Her scoring average was the highest by a Tiger since 2003-04 (Lakeia Stokes, 17.0 ppg). Washington produced 23 double-digit scoring games, including a career-high 33 points against Florida State. She finished second on the team in rebounding (6.1) and led the team in assists with 88.

"Being on the court and making memories with my teammates has been very special," Washington said. "I know how far Clemson has come and I can't wait to accomplish even more with this amazing program. The only way is up and I'm excited to reach new heights."

She transferred from Florida to Clemson after three seasons and had redshirted the season before.