'Basketball on Bowman' event canceled
by - Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:55 PM
Clemson men host an exhibition on Monday at 7 p.m.
Clemson men host an exhibition on Monday at 7 p.m.

CLEMSON, S.C. – Basketball on Bowman, Clemson basketball’s preseason event initially scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29 on Bowman Field, has been canceled due to forecasted inclement weather potentially impacting setup and the event. The gathering was set to introduce both the men’s and women’s rosters ahead of the 2021-22 season, and is unable to move indoors due to the setup of previously scheduled events in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The men’s team opens with a free exhibition on Monday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum before officially opening the regular season Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. against Presbyterian College. The women’s team opens the season on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. against USC Upstate.

For men’s basketball, tickets are still available in season, flex packs and single-game opportunities at ClemsonTigers.com. Women’s basketball will be free and open to the public this year.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 39) Author
spacer TNET: 'Basketball on Bowman' event canceled
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: 'Basketball on Bowman' event canceled
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: 'Basketball on Bowman' event canceled
 TigersO
spacer Re: TNET: 'Basketball on Bowman' event canceled
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: 'Basketball on Bowman' event canceled
 Nosmelc_Sregit
spacer fire brownell!
 MidlandsTiger87®
spacer This is so lame.
 Row86®
spacer Re: This is so lame.
 74TIGER
spacer Remember when Dabo
 Row86®
spacer Re: This is so lame.
 4TheTiger
spacer You would think the Athletic Department would have
 CM Shack
spacer I don’t mean this to bash Brad (Lord knows that happens enough) but…
 Row86®
spacer How do we know he didn't raise concerns and was over-ruled?
 CM Shack
spacer You don’t have to believe me…
 Row86®
spacer I think we can both agree that you're just going to blame
 CM Shack
spacer Not “regardless”…
 Row86®
spacer No, what I don't understand is why you can't just admit it
 CM Shack
spacer Again, you don’t have to like my point.
 Row86®
spacer I get it, it's ALWAYS Brad's fault, it certainly can't EVER
 CM Shack
spacer Like Dabo did with the pizza party that NOBODY would have
 CM Shack
spacer Exactly! The top coaches are on top of EVERY detail of their
 Judge Keller®
spacer Ha ha! CM is correct!
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer If this were football, they would've found a way to make
 Judge Keller®
spacer See my above post.
 Row86®
spacer Good point...
 nctigs
spacer Re: Good point...
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Just don’t get caught wearing a “bball matters” t-shirt.
 Row86®
spacer Re: Good point...
 HumbleServant®
spacer I see that you're already in midseason form
 Judge Keller®
spacer I have plenty of evidence of how college athletics programs operate.
 Row86®
spacer You can't be serious.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: You can't be serious.
 nctigs
spacer No, I'm saying that the planning of this event was done
 Judge Keller®
spacer It sounds more like this was done to benefit the FB program
 CM Shack
spacer So, I guess you are taking option 2. (or an implied third option)
 Row86®
spacer Re: So, I guess you are taking option 2. (or an implied third option)
 nctigs
spacer Well yes, of course the coaches went along with it.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: You can't be serious.
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Yeah, we have no way of knowing what level of involvement he
 CM Shack
spacer Well, at least it ain't COVID-related***
 CUTiger1989®
