ACC media predicts Clemson men's basketball to finish 11th
by - Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 9:23 AM
Clemson finished fifth in the league last year.
Clemson finished fifth in the league last year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Duke was chosen as the preseason favorite to win the 2021-22 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, as selected by media members at the 2021 ACC Tipoff event. The Blue Devils earned the distinction for the seventh time in the last nine seasons and were followed in the poll by Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Duke received 47 of the 81 first-place votes and finished with 1,132 points. Florida State, which earned its highest preseason status in its ACC tenure, racked up 14 first-place votes and 1,034 total points. North Carolina tallied five first-place votes and 1,001 points, while Virginia recorded nine first-place votes and 949 points. Virginia Tech earned five first-place votes, while Louisville earned the other first-place vote.

Louisville, Syracuse, Notre Dame, NC State and reigning ACC champion Georgia Tech were voted sixth through 10th, respectively. Clemson, Miami, Wake Forest, Pitt and Boston College rounded out the poll.

Duke freshman power forward Paolo Banchero earned Preseason ACC Player and Freshman of the Year honors. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound native of Seattle, Washington, was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 overall player in ESPN 100's rankings for the class of 2021. He was ranked No. 1 in the state of Washington, No. 1 at his position in the ESPN 100 and was named the Washington Boys Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior. Banchero averaged 22.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 blocks per game his junior season at O'Dea High School.

Banchero finished with 28 votes for Preseason ACC Player of the Year – 12 more than Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma. Banchero also earned 64 of the 81 votes for Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year.

Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim earned 68 votes to lead all vote getters on the Preseason All-ACC Team. Boeheim was joined on the first team by Aluma, Banchero, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot and Miami’s Isaiah Wong.

The Preseason All-ACC Second Team is comprised of Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe, Virginia’s Kihei Clark, Notre Dame’s Prentiss Hubb, Duke’s Mark Williams and Wendell Moore Jr., North Carolina’s Caleb Love and Louisville’s Malik Williams. There was a three-way tie between Moore Jr., Love and Williams for the final spot on the second team.

The 2021-22 regular season opens Nov. 9 with 12 of the 15 ACC teams in non-conference action. League play begins Friday, Dec. 3.

The ACC’s current member schools have captured eight of the last 20 NCAA Championships and 17 overall. Current ACC member schools have combined for 62 Final Four appearances and a national-best 643 NCAA Tournament wins.

Additionally, four of the top eight and six of the top 30 winningest programs in NCAA Division I basketball history currently reside in the ACC. Two of the eight active Division I coaches currently in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame are competing in the ACC again this season – Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim. That is the most of any league nationally.

ACC Men’s Basketball Tipoff - 2021 Preseason Poll

School, Points

1. Duke (47), 1,132

2. Florida State (14), 1,034

3. North Carolina (5), 1,001

4. Virginia (9), 949

5. Virginia Tech (5), 857

6. Louisville (1), 791

7. Syracuse, 781

8. Notre Dame, 599

9. NC State, 555

10. Georgia Tech, 524

11. Clemson, 430

12. Miami, 428

13. Wake Forest, 274

14. Pitt, 253

15. Boston College, 112

First-place votes in parentheses; 81 total voters

Preseason All-ACC

First Team

Name, School, Votes

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 68

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 52

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 49

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 46

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 37

Second Team

Name, School, Votes

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 25

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 23

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 17

Mark Williams, Duke, 12

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 9

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9

Malik Williams, Louisville, 9

Preseason Player of the Year

Name, School, Votes

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 28

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 16

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 13

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 12

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 5

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 2

Mark Williams, Duke, 2

Preseason Freshman of the Year

Name, School, Votes

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 64

Trevor Keels, Duke, 5

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 3

Dontrez Styles, North Carolina, 3

Igor Milicic Jr., Virginia, 3

Wooga Poplar, Miami, 1

Benny Williams, Syracuse, 1

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 1

Comment on this story
Print   
Elite defender has Clemson in top schools
Elite defender has Clemson in top schools
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Pittsburgh projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Pittsburgh projections
Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
Clemson's 2022 baseball schedule released
Clemson's 2022 baseball schedule released
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 33) Author
spacer TNET: ACC media predicts Clemson basketball to finish 11th
 TigerNet News
spacer Let's give BB another extension and a raise...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Don't be surprised if that happens. I can't see why that...
 Tiger77
spacer And we have a winner!
 CURAISED
spacer Re: Let's give BB another extension and a raise...
 jstone D329
spacer Thirty year season ticket holder here...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Your silence is noted.***
 BigCUFan®
spacer I mean...don't hate the player, hate the game
 glennjamin182®
spacer Sounds like a bonus if not a contract extension is in order!***
 surroundedtiger
spacer I bet JK is getting all giddy about being in the top 67% of
 lovingit®
spacer Re: I bet JK is getting all giddy about being in the top 67% of
 clemzn1981
spacer Re: TNET: ACC media predicts Clemson basketball to finish 11th
 Clemgalalways®
spacer We should have an excellent, veteran backcourt
 striperfan
spacer Re: We should have an excellent, veteran backcourt
 viztiz
spacer Q: Where did they pick our fb team to finish?
 Uncle Bill®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC media predicts Clemson basketball to finish 11th
 magicman
spacer No I won’t.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC media predicts Clemson basketball to finish 11th
 unfinished_sentenc
spacer Re: TNET: ACC media predicts Clemson basketball to finish 11th
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: ACC media predicts Clemson basketball to finish 11th
 CUAg98
spacer Re: TNET: ACC media predicts Clemson basketball to finish 11th
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: ACC media predicts Clemson basketball to finish 11th
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: ACC media predicts Clemson basketball to finish 11th
 Clemgalalways®
spacer I like our team this year.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Heard Terrence Oglesby on 'The Roar' the
 luckyj®
spacer Let's be honest about the Clemson basketball program.
 CURAISED
spacer Re: Let's be honest about the Clemson basketball program.
 nctigs
spacer Re: Let's be honest about the Clemson basketball program.
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Obviously, the media sees the powerhouse that brownell
 colberttiger
spacer Oh Great! When we finish 8th or 9th Brad will…
 goclemsontigs
spacer Re: TNET: ACC media predicts Clemson basketball to finish 11th
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer On a positive note, it’s impossible for our basketball program to underachieve
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC media predicts Clemson basketball to finish 11th
 clemzn1981
spacer Re: TNET: ACC media predicts Clemson basketball to finish 11th
 Oconee Tiger®
Read all 33 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest