Aamir Simms sends out thank you to Clemson before pursuing NBA dream

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson senior forward Aamir Simms formally declared for the NBA draft Saturday evening and says he will sign with an agent.

The expected move means he will not use the NCAA waiver season available to him.

He took the time to thank Clemson in the announcement.

"These past four years have truly been some of the best years of my life and for that I thank you," Simms said. "In my time here I have experienced the highs and lows of being a college athlete!

"The memories I have made with my teammates and coaches over the years I will never forget. To the fans and donors that have supported me, pushed me and stood by me in my time, I thank you the most!

"...I will always be a Tiger and I am more than proud to be one!"

Simms was named second-team All-ACC last year and was honored with the Skip Prosser Award for being the ACC's top scholar-athlete in men's basketball. He averaged team-bests in points (13.4), rebounds (6.4) and assists (2.7) in the 2020-21 season.

He eclipsed the 1,100-point mark over his career (1,122) in 122 appearances as a Tiger.