Aamir Simms sends out thank you message to Brad Brownell
by - Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 8:45 PM
Simms eclipsed 1,000 points as a Tiger and earned All-ACC honors under Brownell's leadership. (ACC photo)
Graduation ceremonies are being held this week in Clemson and All-ACC forward Aamir Simms is among those Tigers being honored.

Simms took time out on social media to thank and support his former coach Brad Brownell, who has been under the microscope recently for allegations of mistreating players. Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich told TigerNet earlier this week that Clemson looked into the allegations and "found no violation of a university code of conduct."

Simms said Brownell can be misunderstood.

"Thank you @Coach_Brownell for everything over the four years we have experienced, the highs and lows as a player/coach duo!" Simms said on Twitter. "We’ve accomplished feats others never expected! We’ve made each other better and I thank you for that! Will be missed bud...

"Regardless of how others feel about you(,) I know the person you are and the values and principles you represent...one of the most misunderstood coaches in our league at times and I want to personally thank you for the opportunity to play at the highest level!"

Simms talked more about his experience at Clemson to his fellow athletes Tuesday:

