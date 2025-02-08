Viktory!: Viktor Lakhin shines, Chase Hunter closes out upset of No. 2 Duke

CLEMSON - On a night where being elite was the path to victory, Viktor Lakhin’s 22 points was the road to success. The Tigers upset the No. 2 Blue Devils inside an amped Littlejohn, securing the most significant win of the season, 77-71. Clemson now moves to 19-5 (11-2 ACC), with Duke suffering its first loss in ACC play. With the win over Duke, it ties for the third-highest-ranked team Clemson has beaten in its history. The Tigers last had a victory over a team ranked in the top two in the nation when Clemson defeated No. 1 North Carolina in 2001. The win marks a fifth consecutive Clemson victory over an AP Top 5 team (per ESPN). It also snapped the nation's longest active winning streak this season from Duke, at 16 games. It was a hot start offensively for the Tigers in the first half, shooting over 70 percent from the field for nearly the entire first 20 minutes. It was a relatively balanced attack from the unit, led by Lakhin’s eight points. The Cincinnati transfer started 4-4 from the feld, but missed the final six minutes as he crept into foul trouble. Some of Clemson’s push came from the bench, with Del Jones and Christian Reeves leading the charge beyond the starting five. Jones missed action against Georgia Tech with an Achilles injury. The freshman guard came in and played a solid x minutes, providing an extra juice to the offense. Reeves also played what was maybe the best game of his Clemson career, with the Duke transfer recording five points and two rebounds in five minutes. Clemson had offensive help but Duke’s 18 points off of 10 Tiger turnovers gave the Blue Devils a six point lead at the half. Two of those 10 turnovers came on back-to-back possessions to start the contest, as the number two team in the country began with a slight flex of its muscles. The Tigers only finished with 12 turnovers, creating winning basketball in the final 20 minutes to secure the upset. Tyrese Proctor recorded 23 points for the Blue Devils, starting off hot from deep and becoming the number one option for Duke’s offense. He appeared to have slowed own, until a drained 3-pointer with 4:05 left in the game and mere seconds on the shot clock gave Duke back the lead. Cooper Flagg has been on a tear all season, showing why he is the likely top choice in the 2025 NBA Draft. His matchup with Clemson was a rather quiet one, starting 2-10 from the field, Flagg would finish with 18 points, putting together a better second half, more than doubling his first half total. The same could be said of Chase Hunter, who had a night below what’s been an All-ACC type of season. Hunter started out with only four points in the first half, matching Flagg’s initial total. His third make of the evening gave the Tigers their first lead of the evening with 12 minutes to spare in the second half. Hunter finished with 14 points, finishing 4-5 of the line, erasing some woes from the charity stripe the team as a whole suffered from the entire evening. The Tigers moved to 3-2 in NET quad-one games, securing their best win of the year, which will likely help them in their March bid. Clemson is set to close its three-game homestand with North Carolina, welcoming the Tar Heels to Littlejohn on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN. #Clemson upsets No. 2 Duke in what will go down as the most significant win in Littlejohn in recent memory.



Here’s the scene on the home floor: @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/9OFrJQtCc2 — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) February 9, 2025

