Versatile Georgia forward recaps Clemson official visit

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

One of the top forwards in the state of Georgia recently stopped in Clemson for a visit.

Three-star 2022 power forward Chauncey Wiggins (6-8) of Loganville (GA) Grayson made an official visit to Clemson last weekend. Clemson head coach Brad Brownell has had success recruiting Georgia and sees Wiggins as a player in the mold of current small forward/big guard Hunter Tyson. In other words, a versatile player who can handle, shoot and defend.

“They were comparing me to Hunter,” Wiggins said. “He (Brownell) said when Hunter came in, he was 185 (pounds). I can tell that Clemson has developed him. I was basically just watching him.”

Wiggins got the chance to see the Tigers practice. He also got the academic tour, a taste of football, and a look around the town.

“I saw the campus, saw the dorms,” Wiggins said. “I saw how they practice, what they do during the hours that they have. Went to a football game. The take-away I got from it was the stuff they do off the court. Don’t get me wrong, their on-the-court stuff is amazing. Their practice and the way he (Brownell) coaches, I like it. But their off-the-court stuff, like with their graduation, people come back after they go somewhere and get their degree and graduate. That’s something that I really want to do. And it’s a small town, so everybody knows everybody, everybody cares for each other, and they want them to have great success.”

Clemson was the second of four scheduled official visits for Wiggins. He also has visited South Florida. This weekend he will be at NC State and in two weeks he will visit Maryland. Georgia is the fifth school in the mix. He was there for an unofficial visit earlier this month and he plans to make another trip to Athens before he decides in October. He will sign in November.

Last season Wiggins averaged 12 points and 6 rebounds per game. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 34 power forward nationally, ranked as high as the No. 4 prospect out of Georgia (247Sports).