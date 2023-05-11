Versatile 4-star prospect has Clemson in top five schools

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson recently made the top-five for one of the top basketball prospects in the 2024 class, and the Tigers are looking to host the four-star before his commitment. Little Rock (AR) forward Dallas Thomas placed Clemson in his top schools along with Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, and Memphis. The 6-9, 170-pound junior is listed as the No. 57 prospect overall in the ’24 class and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas. Assistant coach Sean Dixon has led the Clemson recruitment for Thomas after extending an offer back in March. “I’ve been talking to coach Dixon the most, just getting to know him and their program,” Thomas told TigerNet. “They’ve been telling me how they love my game and how I’ll fit in their system perfectly. They have a great program and I’ve been watching them since I was young.” Thomas’ focus is now on his final five schools, and the four-star is planning on taking a few visits before making an announcement. “I just felt like those schools were great fits for me and recruiting me the hardest,” Thomas said. “It was a lot of stress and pressure in the recruitment process, so trimming it down to five would take some of that off. Right now I am only focused on those five. I’m planning on visiting Clemson, LSU, and Memphis soon, and then committing in July.” Thomas’ size and skill makes him a top prospect in the country, and the talented forward is looking for a program that can continue to develop his skillset. “The biggest factor for me is development,” Thomas said. “I want to go somewhere that can develop me into a pro and take my game to the next level because that is my main goal. I’m also looking for a school that has a great brotherhood and family bond. I feel like being in that type of environment would help me grow and flourish on and off the court.” What have college coaches liked most about Thomas during his recruitment? “I feel like my versatility and being able to do everything on the court at a high level, and making the right plays consistently throughout the game is what the coaches love,” he said. “My shooting ability and size are obviously the things they like about my game as well.” (Thomas is No. 11 in the light-colored jerseys below):

After a great talk with Coach Dixon, I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University! 🙏🏽 #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/y20RdRaIcT — Dallas “Slim” Thomas † (@DallasThomas06) March 17, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest