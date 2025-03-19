Two years makes a big difference for Brownell as Neff stayed the course

PROVIDENCE – What a difference two years and a change in location make. The news broke earlier today that Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell is set to receive a six-year extension. Regardless of the flirtation with Indiana – and we understand the flirtation was real but are unsure if an offer was made – this was likely the result after the Tigers nabbed the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Two years ago, it was a different story. The Tigers were snubbed for the NCAA Tournament and owned the top seed in the NIT. Rumors were everywhere – Will Wade was heading home to his alma mater Clemson was a popular rumor, and maybe it’s fitting that Wade is facing off against Brownell on Thursday (3:15 p.m./TruTV). Big money people in the know were talking to anyone that would listen. Athletic Director Graham Neff called an impromptu meeting with a few writers at McFadden before the Morhead State game on if he was sticking with Brownell. The players and coaches said all the right things pregame, but the end result was a 68-64 loss that night. "I am excited to move forward with Brad," Neff said ahead of the game. "We will have a lot of discussions once the season is over. I want us to continue to plan for the NCAA Tournament. We weren't selected last night, but I view us as an NCAA Tournament team." Neff said he was disappointed the Tigers weren't picked for the NCAA Tournament but would move on. “Disappointment. Frustration is a good word. And just think we're a (NCAA Tournament) team," Neff said. "Watch the games, resume, just how I view it. And that was the anticipation, maybe, going into the selection show. And it's all the brackets and due diligence. So I know it was probably a 50-50 proposition, but you just never know. And so therefore, for it to come through and us being on the wrong side of it, really, really frustrating. It's just a good word.” Neff said Clemson put together a historic season. "But I know Brad's certainly getting the guys ready and excited to play Wednesday night and hopefully two more home games after that and beyond," Neff said. "After a great year, 23-10 and historic in a lot of ways for Clemson. Regular season, three seed overall or three seed in the tournament. And again, a lot of those platitudes of the season, really pleased and pleased with what was accomplished and the leadership of the team. And excited to move forward with Brad with that. He and I met this morning for a little while. We had a lot of off-season discussions and planning to get into." We asked Neff about his letter to IPTAY supporters from a year ago, in which he stated that the team's goal was the NCAA Tournament. "Certainly, I put out a letter, put some thoughts as it relates to expectations and investment and how we continue to move forward with Clemson basketball," Neff said. "And that still holds true. And last offseason, this offseason, I want us to continue to plan for the NCAA tournament. Those were my words from a year ago. And from an expectation standpoint, that will always be. And quite frankly, I hope that maybe evolves into a minimum type expectation for Clemson basketball. And yeah, we weren't selected last night, but I view us as an NCAA Tournament team. And so, the evaluation of where we're at as a program right now and what next year looks like and years ahead is what I'm excited about. I want us to continue to invest in the program, men's and women's." Clemson has made the NCAA Tournament each of the last two seasons, and made a run to the Elite Eight last season. Could another run be in the books? It remains to be seen, but what we do know is that Brownell is here to stay.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!