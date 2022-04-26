Transfer guard Brevin Galloway set to make decision between Tigers, Gamecocks

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Brevin Galloway is set to announce where he will play his final year of college basketball, with a decision to be posted today at 7 PM via social media. Galloway, a Boston College graduate transfer, will decide between Clemson and South Carolina.

Galloway spent four seasons at College of Charleston before transferring to Boston College. Galloway (6-2, 200) averaged 8.3 points per game last season for the Eagles, with a season-high 18 points against Clemson. Galloway was made aware of a medical redshirt after last season, providing him with the opportunity to play a final season of college basketball. Now fully healthy, Galloway is looking forward to being close to home and showcasing his full skillset.

“Both schools allow me to play basketball and have an impact at the highest level in the ACC or SEC, and it’s a bonus because I’m close to my family,” Galloway told TigerNet of his decision between Clemson and South Carolina. “They both allow me to play and be me. I’m finally healthy and ready to show the world what I’m capable of. I just need the opportunity and I’m given that with both.”

Galloway graduated from Seneca High School in 2016 and has always been familiar with the Clemson program and head coach Brad Brownell. What has been the message from Brownell since Galloway entered the transfer portal?

“He just wants to win. We both agree on that,” Galloway said. “I’m in my final year, so winning and playing good basketball is important. He’s going to allow me to by myself and that’s all I want. We talked several times when I was in high school, but it wasn’t a strong relationship like it’s beginning to be now. We’ve talked multiple times on the phone since I entered the portal.”

With the departures of Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor, Galloway has the potential to come in and earn valuable minutes in the Clemson lineup at a guard spot. How does Galloway see himself potentially fitting in Brownell’s system?

“It’d be a great fit. Brownell lets his guys play and gives freedom to a certain extent, which is crucial to letting guys hoop,” he said. “My shooting is definitely valuable, but I’m bringing a lot more to the table now that I’m healthy. I think my playmaking and being able to score at all three levels is going to be seen.”

The appeal to play in front of family in his final college season was a major factor in Galloway’s decision, and both Clemson and South Carolina will provide that for Galloway.

“Being close to home was a big key,” he said. “I wanted to be able to be near my family. I have my dad 10 minutes from Clemson and the whole side of my mom’s family lives in Columbia. So being close to home and being able to play in front of them will be special.”