Tigers set for Rock the 'John, but PJ Hall will be out a while longer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson opens the 2022-23 basketball season unofficially tonight with Rock the 'John, but the Tigers will be waiting a little longer for star PJ Hall to rejoin the team.

Clemson’s preseason basketball event “Rock the ‘John” returns for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and admission to the event is free.

Rock the ‘John will showcase the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball rosters with a variety of videos, events and games to better get to know the Tigers. A shooting contest, interactive games, scrimmages, highlight videos and interviews with the teams are among the planned activities. Head Coaches Amanda Butler and Brad Brownell will also address the crowd.

The 2022-23 men’s basketball season opens with an exhibition against Benedict College on Nov. 2, before the season-opener against the Citadel on Nov. 7. The women’s program opens its season on Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. for Education Day.

Brownell said he thinks he has a good group that learned from each other during the August exhibition trip to France.

“Excited to be back at it. We're close here. Approaching the start of the season,” Brownell said. “Guys have had a really good fall. I think we've worked really hard. The trip to France was terrific, and in many ways, obviously the basketball was good. But everything we gained from camaraderie and just getting to know each other and spending time together was probably even more valuable. And I really like this team.

“I think we've got a great group of kids that really like one another and get along, and I think they bring a lot of versatility so we can play some different ways. And our young guys are enthusiastic, eager, and I think a talented group. And then our older guys who have been through the wars, I think have really helped them and have shown some maturity through the process here with the last couple of months of work to help bring those guys where we need them. And Rock the 'John is this week, and I’m excited for our guys to get an opportunity to interact with fans a little bit and then soon thereafter will be the season.”

Center PJ Hall has undergone a pair of surgeries since the end of last season – he dealt with a foot injury that cost him time last season and he had surgery to repair his fractured foot in the spring. Hall then dislocated his kneecap during a summer practice in July, which required another operation.

Hall averaged 15.5 points and 5.7 rebounds a year ago. The Spartanburg native shot 48.9% from the field and 79.1% from the free-throw line in his first season as a full-time starter, earning all-ACC honorable mention honors.

Brownell said he doesn’t know when Hall will be able to return to the court.

“We're optimistic he'll play at some point in November, but I don't know when,” he said. “That (playing in the opener) might be hard, but I'm not going to say anything is impossible. It's really up to the doctors. And I think I've said this the last maybe week or so - the next couple of weeks are really important. He really hasn't done a lot with us yet. He's just starting to get out on the court, and he's done a good job and made some progress in terms of running on the side and conditioning and all that.

“But there's nothing like being out there and playing and getting reps and adjusting to what happens in a basketball game. And I don't care how many sprints you run and how many sleds you push. It's not the same as playing. And just all the movements and the change, the sudden changes and things you can't predict. So we'll cross our fingers, hope that things go well, but I don't know when the timetable will be. It's just kind of the next couple of weeks of good practice will be important.”