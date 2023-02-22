Tigers make school history downing Orange

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON - The Clemson men’s basketball team led wire-to-wire to notch a piece of school history in a 91-73 win over Syracuse in Littlejohn Coliseum Wednesday night.

Clemson (20-8, 12-5 ACC) had lost 4-of-5 and played its way just off the NCAA Tournament bubble going into the night, but the victory sealed a school record for conference wins in a season (12) in a quest for some momentum going into tournament season.

The Tigers entered the night at No. 82 in the NCAA’s NET resume ranking tool with the key counterpoints to their strong conference record being non-conference strength of schedule (No. 344) and bad losses (three NET Quadrant 4 defeats).

Clemson missed its first three shots to start but followed them up with three offensive rebounds on the first possession and Chase Hunter sunk his second 3-point attempt – and the buckets started raining in from there.

Taking advantage of the Orange’s patented 2-3 zone, Clemson attempted 20 3-pointers and made eight of them in the first half, with Tigers leading scorer Hunter Tyson a main beneficiary.

Tyson knocked down six of his first seven shots to extend the Clemson advantage out to 18 points in the first session.

The graduate hit 7-of-10 first-half attempts for 19 points at the break, where Clemson held a 45-32 lead.

The Tigers equaled their total of offensive rebounds from the loss at Louisville on Saturday by halftime (8).

The threes continued to fall for Clemson out of the break and the lead built up to 20 with less than six minutes in.

Clemson matched its season-best for 3-point makes (14). The 28 assists were the most under Brad Brownell at Clemson.

Tyson finished with 29 points (two short of a career-high) and 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season, sinking 6-of-12 from beyond the arc and 10-of-16 overall.

PJ Hall capped his 16-point night with a mini-windmill dunk on a breakaway. Galloway joined him in double-figures with 15, as well as Ian Schieffelin with 10 points (adding eight rebounds) and Chase Hunter with 13 points and 11 assists.

Brownell evened his record to 6-6 versus Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim with the victory, but Clemson improved to 6-1 against the Orange (16-12, 9-8) in Littlejohn overall.

Clemson held onto its fourth-place ACC standing, as it seeks to keep a double-bye in Greensboro’s ACC Tournament. Duke is a full-game back and NC State hosts Wake Forest Wednesday, seeking to stay a half-game back of the spot.

Clemson heads back on the road to face NC State on Saturday afternoon (noon/RSN).

"