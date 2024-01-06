CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Tigers go ice-cold from long range, lose at home to No. 8 Tar Heels
Hall fights for a rebound against UNC (Photo by Merrell Mann).

Tigers go ice-cold from long range, lose at home to No. 8 Tar Heels
by - Senior Writer - 2024 Jan 6 14:17

CLEMSON – Clemson picked a bad day to go cold.

The No. 16 Tigers shot just 1-of-18 from 3-point range and suffered through a scoring drought late in the game as No. 8 North Carolina pulled away for a 65-55 victory in front of a packed Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers have now lost two in a row, both in the ACC, and fall to 11-3 overall and 1-2 in league play. North Carolina improves to 11-3 and is undefeated in ACC play at 3-0. North Carolina is now 16-3 in the series when the teams are ranked at the time of the game. Clemson last beat a top-10 North Carolina back in 2001.

Clemson scored four in a row to trim the North Carolina lead to just 55-53 with 5:02 to play, but those would be the last points the Tigers would score as the Heels closed the contest on a 10-0 run. Clemson missed its last six shots and its final two free throws.

North Carolina had the edge in rebounds at 44-33, despite Ian Schieffelin’s 11-rebound effort. Schieffelin also scored 16 points, while Chase Hunter scored 17 and PJ Hall added 10. Guard Joe Girard was just 1-10 from the field and 0-4 from beyond the arc, while Hall (0-4) and Hunter (0-5) also struggled from long range.

The first half was even from beginning to end. Ryan Cormac’s three-pointer a few minutes into the game gave UNC an 11-6 lead, but the Tigers battled back, and Schieffelin’s layup at the 11:45 mark put Clemson back in front at 16-15.

The lead changed hands five more times as neither team could gain an advantage. However, Clemson was 0-for-8 from 3-point range in the first half, while North Carolina had a 10-4 lead in fouls. Harrison Ingram’s free throw gave the Heels a 34-30 lead with 1:59 remaining in the half, but UNC was shut out the rest of the way.

Clemson added a Chase Hunter jumper and two Joe Girard free throws and the score was tied at 34-34 at intermission.

Schieffelin’s hustle and rebounding prowess helped the Tigers start the second half on a 4-0 run, but the Tigers kept missing from long range and the Heels shot their way to the largest lead of the second half to that point at six, at 55-49, on Armand Bacot’s shot with just over six minutes remaining.

Chase Hunter and Hall hit back-to-back shots to pull the Tigers to within two at 55-53, but the Heels scored five of the next seven points and took a 60-55 lead into the under-four timeout. Out of the timeout and in the midst of two-plus minute scoring drought, Hall charged into the lane and drew a foul on Bacot. However, he missed both free throws and Ingram not only grabbed the rebound but scored on the other end to give the Heels a 62-55 advantage at the 2:20 mark.

Chase Hunter missed another shot, and Bacot grabbed the rebound and the Heels called timeout with 1:52 remaining. Hunter fouled Ray Davis out of the timeout and Davis hit both free to five North Carolina the 64-55 lead as precious time ran off the clock. The Heels added another free throw for the final points.

Clemson plays at Virginia Tech next Wednesday at 7 pm.


Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Clemson WR signee shines in All-American Bowl
Clemson WR signee shines in All-American Bowl
Brownell updates injury status of two Tigers
Brownell updates injury status of two Tigers
Clemson's Sylla named MAC Hermann Trophy winner
Clemson's Sylla named MAC Hermann Trophy winner
Former Clemson QB signs with new school
Former Clemson QB signs with new school
Post your comments!
Read all 17 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts