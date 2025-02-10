Tigers curb stomp the Tar Heels to keep momentum rolling

by Grayson Mann Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – In a unique twist to this conference clash, North Carolina entered Littlejohn as the hunters, chasing a marquee victory over No. 23 Clemson. Despite being on the prowl, it was the Tigers’ prey. Clemson dominantly secured win number 20, curb-stomping the Tar Heels, 85-65. The Tigers reached 20 wins for the third straight season, reaching that tier for the first time since 2007-10. Clemson’s focus at the beginning was a central question entering Monday night, considering the emotional hangover from Duke. Early on, North Carolina was able to stay in the contest, capitalizing off of turnovers, turning that into 13 points in the initial stages of the first half. The Tar Heels hoped that start would charge a close matchup with an upset potentially brewing. Lakhin had different plans, picking up where he left off against Duke, continuing what’s been the best stretch in his time at Clemson. Given the guard-heavy lineup with which the Tar Heels have operated, it would’ve been a safe assumption that the Cincinnati transfer would deal close to the rim. Instead, he began to get to work from outside. Lakhin knocked in his first four triples to get things rolling, and also found his groove in the paint. He finished with 20 points in the first half, nearly matching his 22-point performance from Saturday night’s win over Duke in half the time. After only shooting 4-10 from outside against the Blue Devils, that script was flipped on Monday night. The Tigers went nuclear from deep to begin the first half, hitting eight of their first 12 from beyond the arc. If Lakhin’s first half was the detonation of an explosive night from three-point land, then Chase Hunter’s second half was a devastating aftermath. Hunter started 3-4 from deep to open up the second half, as Clemson led by as much as 21 in the opening frames of the final 20 minutes. He also doubled his totals from the first half, patiently waiting for his opportunities for good looks, cashing them in when the moment called for it. The ACC’s leader in three-point percentage finished with 19 points, continuing an All-ACC campaign. His counterpart on the backcourt, Jaeden Zackery, continues to be the Tigers’ stabilizing force. He added 16 points and four steals in 33 minutes of action, giving the Tar Heels claustrophobia all evening as they searched for a comeback. With the win, the Tigers have beat North Carolina, Duke, and Kentucky all in the same season now, which hasn't been accomplished by even sport blue bloods such as Kansas or Michigan State (Maryland did so in its 2001-02 national title run). In the blowout effort, the Tigers led by as much as 26, finishing with a tie of its largest margin of victory over UNC (20, 1976-77). Clemson will have some time off before traveling to Tallahassee for a rematch with Florida State, tipping off on Saturday, February 15th at noon on the CW Network. Iconic.



Lakhin gives ‘em the Mutombo 👆@ClemsonMBB | @ClemsonTigers | #ClemsonGRIT pic.twitter.com/N4jHGyMsEc — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) February 11, 2025 A little up and under magic 🪄



Jaeden Zackery out here making MOVES!@ClemsonMBB | @ClemsonTigers | #ClemsonGRIT pic.twitter.com/bHlK1sMYrQ — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) February 11, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!