Tigers can take heart from big comeback, but bench has to be better

CHARLOTTE – Sometimes, it’s just not your night. And then it might be. And then it isn’t. Clemson entered late Friday night’s ACC Tournament semifinal with a chance to defeat Louisville and advance to the ACC Championship Game. Another win there? The first ACC basketball tourney title in program history. Instead, it was a comeback – almost for the ages – and heartbreak in the end as Louisville escaped with a 76-73 victory. An early lead evaporated under Louisville’s pressure. The Cardinals weren’t sharp early, and some of the bad shots turned into long rebounds. And it seemed like the Cardinals were there to grab every miss, gain confidence, and scrap for every loose ball and rebound. At one point Brad Brownell turned to his bench and said, “They are just tougher than we are.” Missing guard Dillon Hunter – injured in Thursday’s victory – the Tigers were out of sorts offensively and couldn’t find any rhythm. Needing big minutes and nights from Del Jones, Chauncey Wiggins, and Jake Heidbreder in Hunter’s absence, and that trio combined for just four points through the first 36 minutes of the game. You also know it’s not your night when the opposing team banks in a free throw, and with Clemson struggling and the Cardinals banking in points, Louisville cruised to its biggest lead of the night at 15 (67-52) with just 3:50 remaining on the clock. Game over, right? Not so fast. As Brownell stalked the sideline looking for a spark, any kind of spark, the Tigers clawed back into the game. The Tigers trimmed it to 10 and as the defense forced the Cardinals into turnovers, Chase Hunter’s layup made it 75-73 Louisville with just under a minute left on the clock. What followed was pure madness. Louisville was called for a shot clock violation, and the Tigers took over with 23 seconds remaining. Brownell called a timeout, and has been the case so often this season, the ball was in Hunter’s hands. Hunter drove the lane and his shot was swatted away by Traore Aboubacar. Foul? No foul? Considering how the game had been called in the second half, you could have an argument. Louisville was called for six fouls in the first half but 13 in the second half. Clemson was whistled for a mere four fouls in the first half but a whopping 18 in the second half. With the game on the line, the whistles were quiet as Hunter tumbled to the floor. But Clemson can’t go six minutes without a field goal, and receive just four points from the bench. The Tigers were also just 13-of-28 on layups (shots around the rim), and while they hit 13-of-15 free throws, Louisville it 22-of-27. In other words, the Tigers have to learn to play without Dillon Hunter, whose insertion into the starting lineup sparked a late-season run. Next up? Selection Sunday and the Tigers find out their postseason destination. Providence? Denver? Seattle? No telling at this point. But the Tigers are in the Big Dance, and the players were upbeat in the aftermath despite the loss, because bigger goals await. But for one night, it wasn’t their night, and then it was (almost), and a late call said it wasn’t. On to the Big Dance.

