Shock and reflection: Clemson players react to loss against McNeese

PROVIDENCE - Pure shock. If you could describe the scene in the Clemson locker room following its 69-67 loss to McNeese, it might come down to those few words. Add the somber tone that comes with the end of any season, and you have a pretty bitter recipe for the mood inside the confines of Amica Mutual Pavillion. As Will Wade expressed joy just steps outside the Tiger locker room, inside told a different story. Several players will be moving on, including Chase Hunter, Ian Schieffelin, Jaeden Zackery (pending a waiver), and Viktor Lakhin. The entire structure of the program is set to change, and the feeling inside the locker was one of the end of an era. Pending some other moves in the portal and beyond, the serious contributors of the last several years have said their goodbyes. Hunter mentioned that this was his final chance, and this moment will be one of many that he will reflect upon as his Clemson career comes to a close. “I remember everything,” Hunter said. “The bad games and the good games. The hotel, the bus rides, eating out, and being with my little brother (Dillon). I’m going to miss everything that comes with it. This school has meant so much to me, and I’m proud to say that. I’m proud to be a part of the history that was made here.” Hunter and Schieffelin were certainly the ones feeling the most emotions after this type of ending, but looking at players from the portal, those strong feelings about Clemson resonate. For Zackery, his journey was short-lived, from the visit to campus to the final ticks in Providence, but he certainly will cherish this time in his collegiate career. He isn’t the only one who will take in every single moment. For Zackery, it wasn’t the long-tenured career that defined his time at Clemson, but he will continue to cherish these moments that a move in the portal brought them. “I’ll honestly remember every part of it,” Zackery said. “From the visits to getting close to people that I didn’t know how it would be here, with the coaching staff and them getting the chance to prove myself that I can be a point guard for them.” Still, despite such departures, there are pieces on this group who will have to contribute in big ways in order for next year’s squad to play meaningful basketball in March. We spoke to Chauncey Wiggins, who says he believes he grew mentally as a player throughout the course of the season, taking on different roles as the season took shape. There’s also Del Jones, who wasn’t sure how to put his first year into words but is looking forward to the next chapter in his Clemson career. Beyond the shock of the loss to McNeese, reflection is in order for players who have careers coming to a close and whose playing days are just beginning. Still, nothing quite compares to the quiet shock that comes with this type of outcome, and the next several months will be telling.

