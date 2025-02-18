Rare Air: Why Brad Brownell's recent success is a formula for long term sustainabillity

Take yourself back in time. Clemson walks off the court in Los Angeles after falling to Alabama in the Elite Eight, completing one of the best seasons in program history. Looking forward to the offseason, you know that you’re losing at least two starters in PJ Hall and Joseph Girard, who happen to be Clemson’s top two scorers. Not only that, RJ Godfrey and Jack Clark, two crucial pieces of the Tigers’ tournament run, entered the transfer portal. You retained Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin, but there would be much more responsibility for that duo if there were another chase for March. What if you were told in that moment that not only Clemson would be back in March for the second straight season, but this group would be better? Looking at it with hindsight, it is easy to see why this team is held in such high regard, reaching 21 wins before March, with the Tigers having already cemented their status as a tournament lock. Wins over Duke and Kentucky, plus a thrashing of North Carolina, sit at the top of the resume, with Brad Brownell clearing the bench in the closing minutes against the Tar Heels. This group has also avoided more landmines than most, erasing Florida State on the road without Hunter needing to record a single basket. Once again, Clemson is rolling at the time, and the formula Brownell has built in the portal era is certainly commendable - combining homegrown talent with high-end talent out of the portal. The Tigers have recorded three straight 20-win seasons, all of which have been significantly contributed to by a starter from the portal. Moreover, those acquisitions have fit seamlessly into the established culture that Brownell has grown in his 15 seasons at Clemson. Brevin Galloway was a reliable three-point shooter and became a quick fan favorite, averaging 11 points per game. Girard and Clark came next, with the former Syracuse standout Girard complementing well with Hall, while Clark gave the Tigers a defensive edge that carried them to the NCAA Tournament. Girard was, in essence, the ultimate proof that transfers could come to Clemson and begin to transform the perception of a program. He laid out his sales pitch in the Crypto.com arena's press room, Inviting portal players to come play for Brownell. Whether or not Viktor Lakhin and Jaeden Zackery found that clip of Girard, the formula that he followed enticed the pair to come to Clemson. Lakhin and Zackery have once again followed the path of becoming fan favorites overnight, seamlessly fitting into the lineup and delivering big moments for this team. Lakhin’s personality and memorable sound bites have brought plenty of attention, but his recent play has brought the most noise. The former Cincinnati transfer averaged over 20 points in wins against Duke and North Carolina, coining Clemson as “Blue Bloods.” When he’s on the floor, the Tigers have an offensive advantage that gives this group mismatches to hunt on every level, whether this group overwhelms Duke in the paint or turns into a shooting clinic against the Tar Heels. Then there’s Zackery, the quiet sparkplug on the defense side, who has become a reliable option for the offense. Once again, everything is coming together at the right time for Brownell, and it certainly isn’t far-fetched to believe this team is capable of another run in March. Like Chase Hunter’s play in the Big Dance last spring and what was eventually a teaser for an All-ACC campaign in 2024, it wasn’t a flash in the pan but a sign of things to come. Clemson Basketball is in rare air right now, punching back-to-back tickets in the Big Dance since 2010-11. Not only is this group ready to sustain consistency in the tournament, but Brownell’s formula also isn’t showing signs of slowing down when this season is all said and done.

