Breaking: Neff makes a decision on Brad Brownell's future
Brownell will return for a 14th season.

2023-03-13

CLEMSON – Clemson Athletic Director Graham Neff announced Monday afternoon that head basketball coach Brad Brownell will return for a 14th season.

"I am excited to move forward with Brad," Neff said. "We will have a lot of discussions once the season is over. I want us to continue to plan for the NCAA Tournament. We weren't selected last night but I view us as an NCAA Tournament team."

Neff said he was disappointed the Tigers weren't picked for the NCAA Tournament.

“Disappointment. Frustration is a good word. And just think we're a (NCAA Tournament) team," Neff said. "Watch the games, resume, just how I view it. And that was the anticipation, maybe, going into the selection show. And it's all the brackets and due diligence. So I know it was probably a 50-50 proposition, but you just never know. And so therefore, for it to come through and us being on the wrong side of it, really, really frustrating. It's just a good word.”

Neff said Clemson put together a historic season.

"But I know Brad's certainly getting the guys ready and excited to play Wednesday night and hopefully two more home games after that and beyond," Neff said. "After a great year, 23-10 and historic in a lot of ways for Clemson. Regular season, three seed overall or three seed in the tournament. And again, a lot of those platitudes of the season, really pleased and pleased with what was accomplished and the leadership of the team. And excited to move forward with Brad with that. He and I met this morning for a little while. We had a lot of off-season discussions and planning to get into."

We asked Neff about his letter to IPTAY supporters a year ago in which he said that the NCAA Tournament was the goal.

"Certainly, I put out a letter, put some thoughts as it relates to expectations and investment and how we continue to move forward with Clemson basketball," Neff said. "And that still holds true. And last offseason, this offseason, I want us to continue to plan for the NCAA tournament. Those were my words from a year ago. And from an expectation standpoint, that will always be. And quite frankly, I hope that maybe evolves into a minimum type expectation for Clemson basketball. And yeah, we weren't selected last night, but I view us as an NCAA Tournament team. And so, the evaluation of where we're at as a program right now and what next year looks like and years ahead is what I'm excited about. I want us to continue to invest in the program, men's and women's."

In his 13 seasons at Clemson, he has compiled a 241-176 record, which places him first all-time in Clemson coaching history with 218. He has taken the Tigers to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, 2018 Sweet 16, 2011 NCAA Tournament and also four NIT appearances. He is No. 1 in Clemson coaching history in terms of winning percentage against ACC competition and his 117 regular season wins over ACC teams are the most-ever in program history.

However, the Tigers missed the NCAA Tournament this season despite finishing third in the ACC during the regular season and advancing to the ACC Tournament Semifinals.

According to the NCAA Tournament committee, Mississippi State, Pitt, Arizona State and Nevada were the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament field, while Clemson was regarded as the fourth team among the last four out with Oklahoma State, Rutgers and North Carolina. NC State was also included in the field as an 11-seed. The Tigers went 4-0 against Pitt and NC State this season.

After going 14-6 in the conference season, this is the first time an ACC team with a .700 conference winning percentage or better has not received an at-large bid since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The 14 conference wins set a school record for a single season.

At 23-10 overall, Brownell’s Tigers will host Ohio Valley Conference regular-season champion Morehead State as a 1-seed in the National Invitational Tournament on Wednesday (7 p.m./ESPN+).

