Live from the ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. SMU quarterfinal
2 hours ago- -
No. 10-ranked Clemson men’s basketball (26-5) starts its ACC Tournament path with 6-seed SMU (23-9) on Thursday night in Charlotte.
Clemson-SMU scoop Date: Thursday, March 13 Check out our game updates and comment along with us below:
Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. (approximately)
TV Network: ESPN2
Broadcasters: Kevin Brown and Jon Crispin (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)
Line: Clemson -6.5
Series streak: Clemson, 1
Brad Brownell vs. SMU with Clemson: 1-1
Overall series: 2-1 Clemson
BrandonRink®
20:25
BrandonRink®
20:13
No new names on the Clemson injury report. Everyone out on the court warming up currently.
BrandonRink®
20:04
Louisville buzzer-beater takes it over Stanford, 75-73. They meet the winner of Clemson/SMU at approx. 9:30 p.m. Friday.
BrandonRink®
19:38
Just like that, we're tied at 60 with Cardinal-Cardinals with 7:23 to go.
BrandonRink®
19:17
7-seed Stanford is making some waves here at the Spectrum Center, up 52-37 on 2-seed Louisville with 14:32 to go ahead of Clemson/SMU.
