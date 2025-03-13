sports_basketball
Live from the ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. SMU quarterfinal
Clemson is last ACC team to get in on the action and they take on SMU. Check out TigerNet.com for updates.

Live from the ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. SMU quarterfinal
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

No. 10-ranked Clemson men’s basketball (26-5) starts its ACC Tournament path with 6-seed SMU (23-9) on Thursday night in Charlotte.

Clemson-SMU scoop

Date: Thursday, March 13
Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. (approximately)
TV Network: ESPN2
Broadcasters: Kevin Brown and Jon Crispin (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)
Line: Clemson -6.5
Series streak: Clemson, 1
Brad Brownell vs. SMU with Clemson: 1-1
Overall series: 2-1 Clemson

Check out our game updates and comment along with us below:

Post a comment!
BrandonRink®
20:25
https://twitter.com/ClemsonMBB/status/1900357264738856988
BrandonRink®
20:14
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1900354802988527633
BrandonRink®
20:13
No new names on the Clemson injury report. Everyone out on the court warming up currently.
BrandonRink®
20:12
https://x.com/gray_mann21/status/1900354022462062907
BrandonRink®
20:08
https://x.com/gray_mann21/status/1900352996749250861
BrandonRink®
20:04
Louisville buzzer-beater takes it over Stanford, 75-73. They meet the winner of Clemson/SMU at approx. 9:30 p.m. Friday.
BrandonRink®
19:38
https://twitter.com/ClemsonMBB/status/1900345497405042926
BrandonRink®
19:38
Just like that, we're tied at 60 with Cardinal-Cardinals with 7:23 to go.
TonyCrumpton®
19:29
https://twitter.com/ClemsonMBB/status/1900343536429469841
BrandonRink®
19:17
7-seed Stanford is making some waves here at the Spectrum Center, up 52-37 on 2-seed Louisville with 14:32 to go ahead of Clemson/SMU.
TonyCrumpton®
18:57
https://twitter.com/ClemsonMBB/status/1900335111444283415
Post a comment!
Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Live from the ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. SMU quarterfinal
Live from the ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. SMU quarterfinal
Carter: 'I’ve been a winner my whole life, and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon'
Carter: 'I’ve been a winner my whole life, and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon'
Clemson Pro Day results, player interviews
Clemson Pro Day results, player interviews
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts