|
Live from the ACC Tournament: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 13 Louisville
3 hours ago- -
No. 10-ranked Clemson men’s basketball (27-5) seeks a third-ever ACC Tournament final and a first win of the season over 2-seed and AP No. 13 Louisville (26-6) on Friday night in Charlotte.
Clemson-Louiisville scoop Date: Friday, March 14 Follow along with game updates and join in the discussion below:
Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. (approximately)
TV Network: ESPN
Broadcasters: Kevin Brown and Jon Crispin (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)
Line: Clemson -1.5
Series streak: Louisville, 1
Brad Brownell vs. Louisville with Clemson: 6-7
Overall series: Louisville 10-6 (0-0 at neutral sites)
Clemson-Louiisville scoop
Date: Friday, March 14
Follow along with game updates and join in the discussion below:
DavidHood®
22:26
Louisville with the momentum right now. They've taken some bad shots that are so bad they are getting offensive boards and making the Tigers pay. Clemson offense looks out of synch
BrandonRink®
22:26
6:58 1st: 21-19 Louisville. Louisville takes the lead during a 3+ minute Clemson scoring drought, but Jaeden Zackery snaps that with a drive to the hole. Chucky Hepburn then hits Louisville's first trey to put the Cards back up.
DavidHood®
22:16
At the timeout, Brad is telling Wiggins to go back in and "give me something!! Give me something!!"
BrandonRink®
22:13
12:41 1st: Clemson 15-8. Eight points for Ian Schieffelin already, to go with four rebounds. The Tigers are shooting 50%.
DavidHood®
22:13
Tigers are aggressive early....Louisville chasing shooters and finding Chef inside.
BrandonRink®
22:08
15:20 1st: 9-4 Clemson. Viktor Lakhin hits his first 3-pointer since the BC game on March 5 and a first against Louisville this season.
DavidHood®
22:06
A Louisville fan behind us keeps yelling "Indiana" at Brownell....he is rumored to be in line for the Hoosier job.
DavidHood®
22:01
On the whistle... Ted Valentine, Tony Henderson, Tommy Morrissey. TV Teddy makes his appearance
DavidHood®
22:00
Tigers in all orange with white and purple trim. Ville in white with black and red trim
BrandonRink®
21:47
Chauncey Wiggins returns to the starting lineup in Dillon Hunter's place https://x.com/ClemsonMBB/status/1900725405805408382
BrandonRink®
21:38
Dillon Hunter is officially on the injury report as out. He suffered a broken hand in the SMU game and is officially designated as out indefinitely by Clemson.
BrandonRink®
21:29
Duke wins 74-71 and advances to the ACC Tournament final to face the winner of Clemson/Louisville coming up in about 25 minutes.
BrandonRink®
21:27
Crazy finish sees UNC go to the line with 4.1 seconds left, miss the first and then commit a lane violation to nullify the tying score. Duke's Knueppel fouled and makes both. Past halfcourt, UNC can draw up a play and try to get a tying three off here with 2.5 secs left.
BrandonRink®
21:20
17.6 secs 2nd: After trailing by 24 with 17 to go, UNC is now just down one and has the ball out of a timeout.
BrandonRink®
20:56
6:12 to go in game one, UNC crowd gets loud as the Tar Heels draw within 10 and bring a Duke timeout. It is a scheduled 9:33 tip for Clemson/Louisville, but there needs to be at least 25 minutes between games.
BrandonRink®
20:37
Clemson and Louisville is a meeting of Top 13 AP-ranked teams (Clemson No. 10; Louisville No. 13). ESPN says that there have been 292 games since two ranked ACC teams have played (h/t NikkiHood®)
74TIGER
20:26
nice footage. Awful music
BrandonRink®
20:12
We're about five minutes from the second half of Duke/UNC starting, and it's been all Blue Devils lately, leading 45-24 going into the second session. Duke is +9 on the boards, and it has hit 50% of its shots.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Basketball, Brad Brownell