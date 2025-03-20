|
Live from Providence: Clemson vs. McNeese
12 hours ago- -
Providence, Rhode Island
Clemson faces McNeese at 3:15 on TruTv. The winner will face Purdue/High Point on Saturday.
BrandonRink®
18:30
BrandonRink®
18:01
Will Wade on the 2-3 zone: "We've been saving that zone all year...Our guys did a great job executing...Just phenomenal (effort)."
Questionall1212
17:21
Brownell to Indiana
modarnel
17:13
Do they all have the flu or something? Because none of them look like they care at all
Dubs
17:07
Did we forget how to play or we just suck this bad?
ReallyOldTiger
17:05
We don’t want it.
natty®
17:00
Questionall1212
16:59
ClEmSoN InG
Questionall1212
16:55
##########
DavidHood®
16:53
McNeese beating Clemson to every loose ball and are aggressive on the rebounds
nascaraddict20
16:52
Can we all pray.
ReallyOldTiger
16:52
Did we actually practice this week or did the team get caught up in the Indiana stuff? After the Louisville loss today and our not showing up the ACC is looking like a bad conference. I hope Brownell has something in the last 14 minutes
nascaraddict20
16:51
Can we all pray.
CU1976
16:49
Well the first couple minutes of tge 2nd half tells you whatever Coach B said at halftime is not working and this game is over.
Hi Cotton Tiger
16:49
Nm
Colorman70
16:44
Embarrassing!
DavidHood®
16:28
Michigan (2019) set a tourney record with just 16 points in the half against Texas Tech. Clemson with 13 today.
ClemsonBrad35
16:27
Epic comeback or eliminated wayyyy too early? We bout to see. Come on fellas get your #### together.....
DavidHood®
16:21
Bench points? 19-2 for the Cowboys
tiger6
16:20
widhorse
16:20
We look like one of those 4th place girls teams in high school that has no business in the playoffs. This is ugly!!!
widhorse
16:19
We look like one of those 4th place girls teams in high school that has no business in the playoffs. This is ugly!!!
jm1959®
16:19
Do you believe they can outscore McNeese by 20 in the second half?
DavidHood®
16:18
Clemson just 5-24 from the field (20.8 percent). 1-15 (6.7 percent) from 3. A whopping ten turnovers. Getting out-rebounded, about the worst half of basketball you could not ask for
DavidHood®
16:16
The fewest points in a half this season were the 24 scored against San Francisco. Til today.
DavidHood®
16:15
Will Wade comes off the bench, screaming and gesturing, pumping his fists, high-fiving his guys as they lead 31-13 at the break
kbtiger®
16:11
kbtiger®
16:10
hutto117
16:10
Is the locker room door still locked? GEEZ
DavidHood®
16:05
McNeese has 9 offensive rebounds
CU1976
16:04
Oh my! Wiggins just came in. We are in trouble. We need someone in that can make a basket.
DavidHood®
16:04
Current Trends
11-0 RUN OVER 4:41
19-2 RUN OVER 8:50
FGs: 0 OF LAST 4
FGs: 1 OF LAST 10
6TURNS LAST 4:52
8TURNS LAST 10:14
SCORING DROU
tigergreat
15:59
Wow! What a horrible start.
DavidHood®
15:58
Clemson with seven turnovers so far
DavidHood®
15:57
Clemson just two points in almost seven minutes, trails 18-8. 7:52 to go in the half.
31 Savage
15:54
What an embarrassment...
CLEM83GRAD
15:53
We're really not this bad, are we? 16-8 right now and we look like hot garbage. Long way to go but we better figure this out soon.
DavidHood®
15:53
Brownell calls timeout, Cowboys on a 12-2 run and lead 18-8. McNeese fans behind us are very vocal
DavidHood®
15:51
Foster, Del, and Reeves all in at once....Del hits a shot, then turns it over.
DavidHood®
15:51
I like the fact they are buying time for Lahkin to rest with Reeves. Felt like that was missed in the Louisville game
31 Savage
15:48
This isn't gonna end well.
DavidHood®
15:47
Under-12 timeout, its 10-6 McNeese, Clemson missed its last four shots, hit just one of last seven, and hasn't scored in over four minutes
DavidHood®
15:46
Someone else is gonna have to hit a shot...McNeese is all over Hunter. He needs to drive to loosen it up
DavidHood®
15:39
Tough shooting for both teams so far....Clemson just 2-9 and can't hit from 3
DavidHood®
15:34
Under-16 timeout...Tigers lead 6-4.
GraysonMann®
15:29
Viktor Lakhin has already taken a shot to the face.
DavidHood®
15:25
On the whistle
DavidHood®
15:23
Clemson Starting Lineup
POS # NAME Class GP PPG RPG APG
G 1 Hunter,Chase 33 16.4 3.0 2.5
G 11 Zackery,Jaeden 33 11.3 3.3 3.2
F 0 Lakhin,Viktor 33 11.6 6.3 1.5
F 4 Schieffelin,Ian 33 12.8 9.4 2.7
F 7 Wiggins,Chauncey 33 8.3 3.0 0.7
Team Averages 33 76.3 35.3 14.4
DavidHood®
15:15
Tigers in all white with orange stripes and lettering. McNeese in all blue with yellow lettering. Large contingent of McNeese folks behind me
