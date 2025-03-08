|
Live from Littlejohn: Clemson VS. Virginia Tech
5 hours ago- -
Clemson, S.C. (6:00 p.m. tip-off)
Clemson (25-5, 17-2 ACC) faces Virginia Tech (13-17, 8-11 ACC) in the regular season finale. If the Tigers win and UNC takes down Duke, Clemson can claim a share of the ACC regular season title.
Clemson (25-5, 17-2 ACC) faces Virginia Tech (13-17, 8-11 ACC) in the regular season finale.
If the Tigers win and UNC takes down Duke, Clemson can claim a share of the ACC regular season title.
BrandonRink®
20:37
Duke/UNC is on in the pressroom as Brownell talks. As Duke extends the lead, Brownell quips, 'It's going bad.' Clemson seeding spot either will be two with a Duke loss or three with a Duke win and play Thursday night.
BrandonRink®
20:36
Brownell says he has a special relationship with Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin. Says Hunter overcame adversity on his path. Says Schieffelin worked hard to play early and there's an appreciation for how hard he plays.
BrandonRink®
20:26
Ian Schieffelin and Chase Hunter have emphasized the culture and the people around Clemson after their final game in Littejohn. Schieffelin: "If I could do it 1,000 times, I'd pick Clemson again."
BrandonRink®
19:56
Final: Clemson 65, VT 47. Clemson wins a school single-season record 26th game (26-5 overall), finish 18-2 in ACC play. Next up is the ACC Tournament next Thursday night vs. an opponent TBD.
BrandonRink®
19:53
1:39 2nd: That'll be the night for seniors Chase Hunter, Ian Schieffelin, Viktor Lakhin and Jaeden Zackery.
CU1976
19:52
Yeah I don’t know what is going on with Chase but he is not with it tonight.
BrandonRink®
19:45
3:33 2nd: Jaeden Zackery enters double-figure scoring (11) and boosts the Tigers to a 60-44 lead.
BrandonRink®
19:38
6:39 2nd: Clemson 56-40. Chauncey Wiggins hit Clemson's second trey of the game, up to 7 points now. Chase Hunter has four points on 2-of-8 shooting (0-3 from three).
BrandonRink®
19:31
7:38 2nd: Clemson 53-40. The Tigers are 1-of-14 from three, and they've hit just one of the last seven field goals overall.
BrandonRink®
19:23
11:18 2nd: Clemson 49, VT 33. Lakhin with 14 points. VT up to 20 turnovers.
BrandonRink®
19:14
14:48 2nd: Clemson with its largest lead yet, 44-25. Chase Hunter has scored his first points of the night (2). VT has 17 turnovers and Clemson has 19 points off of them.
BrandonRink®
18:50
Half: Clemson 35, Virginia Tech 20. Lakhin with 12 points to lead the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
18:39
3:12 1st: Clemson out to its largest lead, 31-16. Chase Hunter 0-for-3 so far. Ian Schieffelin with 2 points. 8 for Lakhin, 7 for Jaeden Zackery, 6 for Del Jones.
GraysonMann®
18:32
Dillon Hunter has some type of wrap/cast on his left leg.
He didn't start today, and wasn't a part of the first rotation off the bench.
He didn't start today, and wasn't a part of the first rotation off the bench.
BrandonRink®
18:24
8:30 1st: Clemson shakes off a scoring drought with an 8-0 run and builds on that, with a Viktor Lakhin slam capping a run to a 27-14 Tigers lead up to a VT timeout.
GraysonMann®
18:11
15:19 1H - Clemson leads Virginia Tech 11-7, with Jaeden Zackery leading the way with five points.
GraysonMann®
17:09
For those keeping an eye on the ACC seeding for the tournament, Clemson can finish as high as the No. 2 seed.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Basketball