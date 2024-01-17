Inside the Numbers: 3-pointers are a major cause of Clemson's rough start in the ACC

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson basketball suffered a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Georgia Tech Tuesday night and now faces a tough stretch that includes a game against a hot Florida State team (10-6, 4-1 ACC) this Saturday (4 p.m./ACCN) and then at Duke (13-3, 4-1) next week. It was during the game against the Yellow Jackets that I started watching the stats, and while the numbers don’t ever tell the entire story, they can provide some clarity. Let’s start with the numbers that were even: *Both teams had 13 assists. *Both teams had four blocks. *Neither team scored great in transition – the Yellow Jackets had three points on the fast break, and Clemson had four. *Georgia Tech had 12 turnovers and Clemson had ten turnovers. Clemson scored 14 off those turnovers, and the Yellow Jackets scored 10. *Georgia Tech held a slight edge in defensive rebounds, 24-23. Now let’s take a look at where the teams differed: *Clemson (12-5, 2-4) outscored Georgia Tech (9-8, 2-4) 50-26 in the paint and collected 22 offensive rebounds to nine for the Jackets. *That inside presence is reflected in free throws – Clemson went to the line 38 times (29-38, 76 percent) to just 20 (16-20, 80 percent) for the Jackets. *Georgia Tech was 15-35 from 3-point range (42.9 percent), while the Tigers struggled beyond the arc at just 3-21 (14.3 percent). Joe Girard and PJ Hall were the only Tigers to make a 3-pointer – the rest of the team was 0-for-11, including 0-for-7 from guards Chase Hunter and Dillon Hunter. *You can say that Clemson owned the inside advantage 50-26, but Tech owned it from outside at 45-9. *Georgia Tech owned the bench points, 33-8. As of late, the Tigers aren’t getting a lot of help from the bench. Some team stats to ponder: *In the ACC, the Tigers are in rare territory – third in the league in scoring at 77.8 points per game in conference play. The Tigers are also the second-worst team in the league in giving up points at 81.3 points per game, just ahead of Georgia Tech. *If you look at the overall season stats, Clemson is fifth in the ACC in 3-point field goal percentage, shooting 35.8 percent (146-408). But in league play, the Tigers are dead last in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting just 42-145 (29 percent). The Tigers are also dead last in the ACC in defending the three – opponents have hit 65-154 (42 percent). In contrast, North Carolina leads the league in defending the three – opponents have hit 24-114 (21 percent). *Chase Hunter is just 4-30 from 3-point range in league play. Elsewhere, the Tigers are good-to-middle of the pack in turnovers, rebounds, free throws, assists to turnovers, etc. But it’s the lack of 3-point success and the lack of defense against the three that are the difference through these first games in January.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now