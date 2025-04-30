Combo guard signee looking to make an impact

Combo guard signee Zac Foster looking to make an impact

Jake Pierce Contributor -

The end of the Clemson basketball season brought many changes to a roster that managed to compile twenty-seven wins, including multiple additions and departures through the transfer portal. One of the things that remained a constant for Brad Brownell and his staff during a time of turnover was the ability to hang on to their highest-ranked recruit in the 2025 class. Atlanta (GA) combo guard Zac Foster committed to Clemson in September and signed his letter of intent in November, giving the Tigers a 4-star prospect in their ’25 class. Listed at 6-3, Foster is ranked as the No. 61 player in the country and No. 11 combo guard in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Foster is spending his time prior to enrollment at Clemson preparing himself mentally and physically to contribute during his freshman season, and the Clemson staff’s vision for Foster was a major reason for securing the commitment of the athletic guard. Foster’s recruitment was handled by a variety of coaches on the Clemson staff, and the presence and involvement of Brownell played a key part in getting Foster to become a Tiger. “I talked to Luke McKay a lot at first, and then coach (Billy) Donlon,” Foster told TigerNet. “Coach Brownell came to all of my AAU games while he was recruiting me last summer. The interest he showed in me made me feel like I was their top recruit. I chose between Clemson and Virginia Tech. I felt like I had a better relationship with Coach Brownell. He was connected to my whole family on the visit to Clemson and made the visit very personal. Coach Brownell played an integral part in recruiting me. He came to all of the 3SSB showcases, even when I made the 3SBB All-American camp. Coach Brownell told me exactly how he saw me and what he expected if I chose Clemson.” Clemson is looking to replace major production in the backcourt, with Chase Hunter and Jaeden Zackery leaving the program as All-Conference performers. The expectations have been set for Foster, and the young guard is working to come in ready to step in where needed. “Coach Brownell sees me as being a versatile offensive and defensive player as it pertains to guarding and playing multiple positions on offense,” he said. “Also, pushing the pace and being a guy they can rely on defensively. My strengths are being able to stretch the floor with my shot and being an unselfish player who will do whatever the team needs me to do, whether that means assisting, getting rebounds and defending. The message has been to get mentally and physically ready to play and compete. I plan to be at 190 pounds when I get to campus this summer. I have been working on my 3-point shot mostly, coming off screens, defensive handoffs, and flare screens.” With the new additions to the Clemson roster, establishing team chemistry will be a major component to being ready for the 2025 season. Foster will be on campus in May after graduating high school, and the incoming freshman knows that being on and off the court together will help build the team bond. “I think getting in the gym together and hanging out off the court in the summer and before the season starts will be the key. Understanding each other on and off the court will be crucial to our on-court success,” he said. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!