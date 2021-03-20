Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
by - Senior Writer - 2021 Mar 20, Sat 09:54
Brownell glares at an official Friday night (Photo courtesy NCAA)
Brownell glares at an official Friday night (Photo courtesy NCAA)

Senior Clyde Trapp sat down for his postgame interview with the media late Friday and barely listened to the first question. Once that question was over, Trapp apologized and then took a few minutes to defend his coach and the Clemson program with a heartfelt message.

Rutgers defeated Clemson 60-56 Friday night in Indianapolis in the first round of the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament. Clemson reached the round of 16 in its last tournament appearance in 2018, but the Tigers have lost in the first round in four of their last six NCAA trips.

“Before I answer any questions, I want to express how proud I am of this team. We had a lot of adversity this year, with everybody against us you would kind of say,” Trapp started out saying. “And I want to say I am really proud of this team, this coaching staff. I am thankful for Coach Brownell and this opportunity. It's been a great four years. I am so proud of this team.”

Trapp posted 14 points, going 5-for-6 from the field in his final game in a Clemson uniform, but used the first part of his postgame interview session to fire back at those who doubt the Tiger program and head coach Brad Brownell.

“That is basketball. That is the profession. I wish the people that say these crazy things about our program, I wish they would really sit in the office and talk to Coach Brownell,” Trapp said. “They see these wins and losses and the ups and downs of a season and they throw all of their emotions into that. But to get to know Coach Brownell, you would love him as a person and you would love him as a man. Me and Aamir (Simms) especially, since we've been here the longest, we've felt for him.

“We actually have had conversations with each other about how Coach Brownell gets all of this backlash and he still every day comes in and he is ready to work. That is what a man does. We are grateful for him. Not only has he taught us things, but we have learned from him just being who he is. Like I said, it's crazy that people would say that but that is the profession and Coach Brownell knows that. And he knows that his team is behind him just as much as he is behind us.”

Trapp said that he knows Brownell sees the backlash that comes from a fan base wanting more out of the program.

“Coaches are human, too. Just like we read things on Twitter, Coach Brownell can read things on Twitter. I know he has seen it and he knows that we know that he sees it,” Trapp said. “The best thing for us to do is to just be there and let him know that we support him just as much as he supports us. If people would talk to Coach Brownell, they would understand that he is human and they would understand that he is a great man. He wants the best for every single player on the team, from the star player to the walk-ons on the team. He holds everybody to the same standard and doesn't expect anything under that standard. I think that is the quality in a person that everybody should strive to have.”

Trapp then said he wants the fans to understand that Brownell’s program is about more than wins and losses.

“I think a lot of the programs around the country focus mainly on basketball. Throughout my recruitment I knew I wanted to go to a school that would develop me as a basketball player but also a man,” he said. “I think Coach Brownell and his approach to everyday life has helped all of the other seniors - me and Aamir (Simms) and JB (Jonathan Baehre), we are not only leaving as better basketball players, but we are leaving as better men. And I think that is what Clemson basketball is - we have great players but we are also developing men, too. That is really the biggest thing I am going to take away from Clemson.

“This loss right here, don't take this the wrong way, but this loss takes nothing away from our season. We have had so much adversity. We had a COVID pause there where we kind of lost our way, and I think the guys and Coach Brownell and the coaching staff did a good job of fighting back and finishing strong in the league. I don't think people understand how hard it is to win these games. My four years here has prepared me for how to win these games and also taught me how to lose these games. I want the people to know that we are on the up and up. It's proven. We have won these tough games. We've beaten the top of the top, the four seeds or three seeds or whatever. Clemson isn't at the bottom of the ACC and we have been fighting for that respect all four years that I've been here.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry get married Part 3
PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry get married Part 3
College of Charleston piles on runs to top Tigers
College of Charleston piles on runs to top Tigers
Cagle tosses no-hitter as Tigers top Winthrop in 5 innings
Cagle tosses no-hitter as Tigers top Winthrop in 5 innings
Tigers close out doubleheader sweep of Winthrop
Tigers close out doubleheader sweep of Winthrop
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 43) Author
spacer TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 TigerNet News
spacer Demolish Littlejohn and build a parking garage.***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: Demolish Littlejohn and build a parking garage.***
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: Demolish Littlejohn and build a parking garage.***
 85tiger2012®
spacer Re: Demolish Littlejohn and build a parking garage.***
 TigerJS®
spacer Re: Demolish Littlejohn and build a parking garage.***
 TexasTiger80
spacer That’s not even close to why Barnes left.***
 Obed®
spacer why did he leave***
 onetiredtiger
spacer why did he leave***
 onetiredtiger
spacer Re: why did he leave***
 viztiz®
spacer Ask Tom Wideman***
 Obed®
spacer Re: Ask Tom Wideman***
 armsb
spacer did he introduce tom wideman and his future wife***
 onetiredtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 WeToDeep®
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer What’s with the word “haters” ???
 Row86®
spacer Re: What’s with the word “haters” ???
 Carlsbad®
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 jarheadtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Very well put****
 mrmatt
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 14 tigers
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 footballmanager
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 OleClem
spacer Who is saying, or suggesting, that Brad Brownell is not human?
 Row86®
spacer Pay me $2M to be mediocre and you can bash me all day***
 truthorlou
spacer Really. I can choke in the post-season just as
 CURAISED
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 sa-clemtiger1
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 sa-clemtiger1
spacer There were players who supported Ken Hatfield and Larry Shyatt too
 SaltyDudeTiger
spacer Agree. But to be fair, I don’t think Trapp said “hate”...
 Row86®
spacer Re: There were players who supported Ken Hatfield and Larry Shyatt too
 ksTGR
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 Southeasterntiger
spacer NCAA does not equal YMCA
 coachmac
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 T3Tiger®
spacer Back in the Day...
 PATIGGER
spacer Brad is awsome and I’ve always enjoyed talking to him but
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Trapp’s right...BB is a good man.
 Obed®
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 usarmyshreve®
spacer Re: TNET: Clyde Trapp fires back at Brownell haters: "Coaches are human, too."
 northernVAtiger®
Read all 43 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest