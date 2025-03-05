Clemson survives grueling test from Boston College

Clemson’s penultimate regular season matchup featured a late-season test from a struggling Boston College. It wasn’t entirely pretty, but the Tigers found a way to pass. Jaeden Zackery’s 21 points helped lead the Tigers past the Eagles (12-18, 4-15), making it seven wins in a row, charging towards the regular season finale with a rousing 78-69 victory. In Clemson's victory in Charlotteville, the offense took over a half to get rolling. The unit didn’t follow the same script in the first half in Chestnut Hill, shooting close to 60 percent in the first 20 minutes. Much of that spark had to do with the Tigers’ All-ACC guard. Chase Hunter had been nursing a calf injury for quite some time, but according to Brad Brownell pregame, he was trending in a positive direction. Clemson’s top scorer returned to form, asserting himself on the floor early with 11 points in the first half. He would finish with 16 points and also saw a brief exit with a leg injury that sidelined him for a slight portion of the second half. In what was a return to his former stomping grounds, Zackery felt right at home, not taking very long to get rolling. Zackery, like Hunter, also dropped 11 points in the first half, utilizing his mid-range abilities and knocking down a shot from deep. The former Eagle would finish with 21 points, putting together quite the outing with his counterpart in the backcourt. The Tigers’ three-point efficiency has been a staple of the offense throughout the course of the season, and that trend continued in Chestnut Hill. Six different players knocked down a trey, with all five starters hitting at least one in the first half. Clemson led by as much as 16 in the first half, but the Eagles continued to knock on the door, cutting the lead to as little as two points with under 10:40 left in the second half. Much of Boston College’s firepower came from Jayden Hastings, who didn’t miss a shot in the entire contest, leading the Eagles with 18 points on a perfect 8-8 shooting. What also caused distress for the Tigers was second-half turnovers, coughing up seven in the first 10 minutes out of the locker room. Boston College turned those in six points of their own, largely contributing to the Eagles’ ability to stay in the game. Despite the home Eagles’ rally, their offense stalled out in the final six minutes, unable to record a basket in that stretch, losing the chance for an upset in the process. Viktor Lakhin finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds, adding another double-double to his totals. Ian Schieffelin added 13 points. The Tigers move to 17-2 in conference play, and 9-1 in conference road games. Clemson returns to Littlejohn for its regular-season finale, hosting Virginia Tech on Saturday, March 8th, at 6:00 p.m. on ESPNU. JAEDEN. ZACKERY. 😮‍💨



