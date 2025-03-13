Clemson produces gutsy performance over SMU, advances to ACC Semifinal

CHARLOTTE – Clemson and SMU in Charlotte certainly will bring back fond memories for Tiger fans. On the gridiron, the emotions that resonate are likely joy. In the matchup on the hardwood, those good feelings continued in the rematch between conference foes, overcoming the Mustangs 57-54. In round two between the Tigers and Mustangs, the bumps and bruises of a back-and-forth affair carried into the final minutes. With 12.5 seconds left to play, Chase Hunter launched a shot that rimmed out, and the Mustangs had one last gasp for air. That final shot was a three-point attempt on the left corner, hitting the iron and closing the door on SMU's ACC run. Clemson moves on in a thrilling finish, and heads to the ACC Semifinal. With such a rematch, both squads took the first eight minutes to familiarize themselves with each other. This came with a bevy of turnovers, with the two sides combining for 13 turnovers in that stretch, unable to sustain any rhythm. Three-point shooting was Clemson’s superpower against SMU in the first matchup, with the Tigers draining 14 of their 29 attempts in Dallas. That facet of the Tigers’ offense started in a much different spot in Charlotte. Clemson started out the gate with only two makes on eight attempts, struggling to create consistency outside the arc. Entering tonight, the Tigers were 14/60 from three-point land in their last three games, and that slump certainly followed them into Charlotte, starting 3/15 in that margin. The offensive inconsistency bled into the final frames of the first half, with the Tigers not recording a basket in the final six minutes as they headed for the locker room. "Some of it, SMU guarded us well. Some of it, we've just got to make more shots," Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said. "We had some good open shots in certain situations. Both teams probably did. It's a little bit the moment. It's a little bit of just pressing. We need to relax. We need to see the ball go in a couple times. "But these are hard games. It's hard to wait around until 9:30 and play. I mean, it was awful today. Watching all the other games -- we're doing our meetings and all that kind of stuff, but you just want to play." Where shooting defined the win in Dallas, physicality was the name of the game in Charlotte. In the first 20 minutes, both sides combined for 18 turnovers, eight steals, and two blocks. Entering the postseason, Viktor Lakhin’s importance was stressed as a presence that has to stay on the court. Facing the Mustangs, he was limited in impact. He recorded his third foul seconds in the second half, and only played 18 minutes in the victory. Jaeden Zackery and Hunter were the Tigers’ most consistent options on a night where the offense couldn’t maintain an extra gear. The backcourt duo combined for 32 points, creating timely possessions for offense when it was needed most. Ian Schieffelin recorded a team-high 12 rebounds. Dillon Hunter exited the game towards the end of the first half with a left hand injury and did not return. It was revealed postgame that he likely broke his hand, Brownell said. SMU finished 1 of 14 from three-point land, being consumed by the Tigers' perimeter defense. The Mustangs did not record a basket for the final six minutes of action. Clemson will face Louisville tomorrow night in the Spectrum Center for the ACC Semifinal at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

