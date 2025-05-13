Clemson offer film breakdown: Kmajay Jenkins

Brad Brownell and the Tigers didn't have to go far to scout out this four-star talent. Kmajay Jenkins of Anderson (SC) Westside is about 30 minutes away from Littlejohn Coliseum. The four-star small forward recently has announced an offer from Brownell and the Tigers, making it his second Division I offer early in his recruitment. Oklahoma State was the first to extend an offer to the talented in-state forward, but distance may play a role in this process. Recently, we've been publishing film breakdowns of recent prospects in the football world, but hoops offers don't go out as much, so this unique opportunity has presented itself. Jenkins pops off the tape as a lengthy, athletic specimen that certainly doesn't just equate to playing lesser competition. He dominates the court, whether it's local or national competition in an AAU setting. There's an innate ability for him to create space off the ball, which gives way for his teammates to get good looks in the halfcourt and make the winning play. The alley oops, where he stuffs his arm into the basket, are certainly appealing, but what likely drew Brownell's staff to him is the intangible qualities that have defined Clemson's rotation for several years. That ability as a creator, whether it is taking it to the rack himself, embracing content, or simply demolishing competition with thunderous dunks, makes him dangerous on that level. He can also shoot from deep and has a nice range in between. He also displays a nice vision as a passer, and can get others involved. When opposing defenses eventually try to throw different looks and double teams at Jenkins, his understanding at this level that making the right pass is just as important will pay dividends for a coaching staff that can continue to hone in on those positive traits. As a defender, he’s an active force that can create chaos in passing lanes and take the ball coast to coast for easy buckets. He’s also incredibly tough to stop when contesting for boards, as he uses his length well to time up opportunities for second-chance points. Currently, Jenkins is listed as a forward, but his 6-6 frame may give him the ability to rotate as a taller two with impressive ball skills or sit at the three and continue to find success. For now, the Tigers have thrown their hat into the ring, and have a talented in-state product on their radar that continues to develop remarkably. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

