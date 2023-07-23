Clemson legend Horace Grant on his Clemson return, upcoming local event appearance

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The Annual Orange and White Weekend is quickly approaching, and Clemson fans won’t want to miss a new addition to this year’s roster of attendees – former Clemson and NBA star Horace Grant. The event, put on by WAB Sports and Wayne Buckingham, is scheduled for August 4-6, beginning with a tailgate party at the host hotel, the Comfort Inn and Suites in Clemson. There will also be a Tools 4 School giveaway at the Clemson Area African American Museum, an autograph signing at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, a gala and a golf tournament. Clemson legends scheduled to attend are Horace Grant, Elden Campbell, Dale Davis, Levon Kirkland, Michael Dean Perry, and Homer Jordan. The Orange and White Gala will be held at the Lakeside Lodge. One of the highlights, of course, is Grant. Grant played at Clemson from 1983-87 and was the 10th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 1987 NBA Draft. At Clemson, he became the first player in ACC history to lead the league in scoring (21.0 average), rebounding (9.6) and field goal shooting (70.8 percent). In 1987, Grant helped lead Clemson to the NCAA Tournament and was named ACC Player of the Year, becoming the first Clemson player to receive that honor. Grant played 17 years in the NBA and won four NBA Championships – three with Chicago and one with the Los Angeles Lakers. He scored 12,996 points in his career and grabbed 9,443 rebounds. TigerNet sat down with Grant to talk about the event and what’s going on with his life. TNET: What keeps Horace Grant busy these days? GRANT: “First, my three kids, but what really keeps me busy... I'm a Goodwill Ambassador for the NBA, and I work part-time with the Chicago Bulls. I'm helping a friend out with a nonprofit here in town called Rise and Achieve, and that's to keep at-risk kids off the streets and keep them out of trouble, gangs and things of that nature. Those things keep me quite busy.” TNET: What made you return to Clemson this year? GRANT: “Well, Buck's been trying to get me for the last year or two to help him out, but my schedule was so hectic and crazy and I couldn't. But this time I could, and when he asked, I jumped at it. He gave me all the information that I needed in terms of who's going to be there and what to expect. It's good for a great cause, the scholarships, and he's just helping so many kids out there around the area.” TNET: When was the last time you were actually on Clemson's campus? GRANT: “It was, gosh, about six months ago, but before then, I haven't been back to Clemson in over 20 years. And I was there with the autograph signing, and then I traveled over to the basketball facility and met Coach over there, and walked around Littlejohn, the stadium over there. It's quite different. But now, coming back for a great cause. I thought I was in the Twilight Zone or something. I'm like, ‘Okay, I remember this little part right here, but I don't remember...’I think it's the business building and so many other buildings that they constructed there. But I understand the growth of that great university.” TNET: Would you like to be more involved with the university going forward? GRANT: “That's one of my goals. I mean, I had a great four-year period there, had some great relationship, great friends, the people in Clemson, around the area, just fantastic. I would love to make it an annual thing and get invested into the Clemson program. And believe me, I am going to talk to some people there, hopefully at the gala, to try to make that happen. I don't know what the rules are in terms of recruiting, things of that nature, but man, I would love to be a part of it. I would love to be a part of that great university again.” TNET: How closely do you follow the Clemson program? GRANT: “Yeah. I follow it. This past year, I'm thinking that we're going to make the tournament with our record. And I feel that we completely got robbed from that aspect. Yeah, I've followed Clemson basketball and football. Absolutely.” TNET: You have four rings, but what memory stands out for you? GRANT: “I think in 1987, coming from Clemson, being in New York, and having my mother and my principal, my coaches in high school there in New York, coming from a small town like Sparta, Georgia, being in New York, having that opportunity to extend my dream, and that was to make it to the NBA. That (NBA draft) night will forever be solidified in my mind.” TNET: Best teammate you ever played with? GRANT: “Man, it's so many. It's so, so many. I would have to say Scottie Pippen. We got drafted the same night, and we've been friends ever since then. We talk to each other about two or three times a week, just about basketball, life itself, things of that nature. So I would say Scottie Pippen.” TNET: What message do you have for Clemson fans? GRANT: “Come out, support a great cause. I mean, you got myself, you got Elden Campbell, you got Dale Davis, Levon Kirkland, Michael Dean Perry, and many others, and you got Coach Ellis. It's for a great cause. I think it was only about five seats at my table, tickets, that's still available. If you want some good conversation about my career and some stuff I can tell you in person, get those tickets and support a good cause.” **** More info on the event ****

